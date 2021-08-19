Cancel
Alpine, TX

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Alpine

Alpine News Flash
 22 hours ago
(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(ALPINE, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Alpine have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alpine:

504 East Avenue Unit E

Highland Drug

Phone: (432) 837-3931

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

909 E Holland Ave

Prescription Shop Inc

Phone: (432) 837-3498

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

