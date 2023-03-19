Change location
See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State
By Jordan Rosenfeld,1 day ago
A six figure salary is a goal for many people. However, even if you're fortunate enough to make a six-figure salary you may take home a lot less home after taxes, depending upon the state you live in.
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track
If federal taxes seem to take a big enough chunk, there are also FICA deductions, social security taxes, and you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so how much of your hard earned money goes to taxes varies by state.
To determine just how much a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. Here's a look at how much you really take home from a $100K salary in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly.
Alabama
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,254
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,569
In Alabama, residents are allowed to deduct their federal income taxes, helping to keep the state in the bottom half of taxes owed across the United States. Still, a single filer will pay $26,746 in taxes.
Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?
Alaska
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
Alaska is one of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. because it's one of the nine states with no tax on earned income. Plus, residents receive an annual dividend from the state's investment earnings of mineral royalties.
Arizona
- Take-home salary for single filers: $75,913
- Take-home salary for married filers: $82,261
Even though Arizona has a state income tax, it's one of the most tax-friendly states because the rates are so low: 2.18% to 2.50% for most filers.
Arkansas
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,923
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,069
The state's effective (average) tax rate of 5.17% apply to any tax return, whether filed by a single person or a married couple, with $8,000 or more in earnings. But Arkansas residents can save on taxes by taking advantage of its tax-free weekend on clothing and school supplies, which runs in August.
California
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,233
- Take-home salary for married filers: $81,157
California is one of the least tax-friendly states, with high earners being taxed heavily. The top tax bracket, which applies to single filers with a taxable income of $850,000 or more, has a marginal tax rate of 9.30% on income.
Colorado
- Take-home salary for single filers: $74,128
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,742
All Colorado residents with a taxable income pay a flat tax of 4.55%. The state's total tax burden is $25,872 for single filers.
Connecticut
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,039
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,514
In Connecticut, a single-filer is subject to a 5.05% tax rate. That means someone earning a biweekly paycheck of $2,809.19 would see $1,036.96 in deductions.
Delaware
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,720
- Take-home salary for married filers: $78,959
Despite income taxes of 6.6% for the highest earners in the state, Delaware is a relatively tax-friendly state because of its low property tax and lack of sales tax.
Florida
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
Florida residents take home a large chunk of their salary because the Sunshine State has no income tax.
Georgia
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,822
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,007
Georgia is not a tax-friendly state, with residents paying 5.75% income tax, and a total tax burden for federal and state of 27.18%
Hawaii
- Take-home salary for single filers: $70,767
- Take-home salary for married filers: $77,718
Not only is Hawaii the most expensive state to live in, but it has high taxes as well. In fact, with a combined tax burden of 29.23%.
Idaho
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,040
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,816
In Idaho, where the effective tax rate is 5.05%, a person making $100,000 will pay $5,050 in state taxes.
Illinois
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,139
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,164
Illinois is one of the least tax-friendly states. Its flat state income tax is 4.95%, and the total tax burden for state and federal taxes is 26.86%.
Indiana
- Take-home salary for single filers: $74,939
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,964
Indiana has a flat income tax rate of 3.15%, but some counties impose their own income taxes on top of it.
Iowa
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,736
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,303
Single filers pay an effective tax rate of 5.35%. A person making $100,000 will pay $5,353 in state taxes.
Kansas
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,046
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,785
A single filer in Kansas will pay combined state and federal taxes at a rate of 26.95%. For joint filers, it's 20.22%.
Kentucky
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,714
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,863
Kentucky has an effective tax rate of 4.38% and a 4.50% marginal tax rate. As a result, single filers pay a combined federal and state tax burden of 26.29% and joint filers pay 20.14% of their income in taxes.
Louisiana
- Take-home salary for single filers: $74,420
- Take-home salary for married filers: $81,026
Louisiana's effective tax rate for single filers is 3.67%. The collective tax burden for single filers is 25.58% and joint filers is 18.98%
Maine
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,301
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,542
Maine has some of the highest income taxes in the country, with the lowest income bracket taxed at 5.79% -- a rate higher than what top income brackets pay in some other states.
Maryland
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,503
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,640
Maryland is one of the least tax-friendly states, with the state's 23 counties and the city of Baltimore levying their own income taxes on top of the state income taxes. Effective state income tax is 4.59%.
Massachusetts
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,114
Massachusetts' taxes are about average. The state has a flat income tax rate of 5%. The collective tax burden of federal and state taxes is 26.91% for single filers and 20.89% for joint filers.
Michigan
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,839
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,864
Single filers in Michigan pay 26.16% of their earnings in combined state and federal income tax, with the rate being 20.38% for joint filers. A single filer would pay $26,161 in taxes.
Minnesota
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,573
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,664
Income taxes are high in Minnesota, where the effective tax rate is 5.52%. In addition, the state has higher property taxes. Minnesota is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S.
Mississippi
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,704
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,844
Mississippi levies its highest income taxes on anyone earning $10,000 or more. That rate is 5.00%. However, Mississippi has low property taxes.
Missouri
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,661
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,372
Missouri has nine income tax brackets, with rates ranging from 1.5% to 5.3%. The highest rate starts with earners who make at least $8,968 a year.
Montana
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,236
- Take-home salary for married filers: $78,587
Montana's highest income tax bracket has a 6.75% rate, which applies to residents who earn a taxable income of $18,800 or more. While the income threshold is low for the highest income tax bracket, the state has low property tax and no general sales tax, though some localities can impose a sales tax.
Nebraska
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,823
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,222
The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filers is 27.18% and 19.78% for joint filers.
Nevada
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
Nevada does not levy a state income tax, but it has one of the higher sales tax rates -- 4.6%[ x ] -- to compensate. Still, it's one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.
New Hampshire
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
New Hampshire doesn't have sales tax or income tax, but there is a 5% tax on dividends and interest in excess of $2,400 for individuals and $4,800 for joint filers.
New Jersey
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,843
- Take-home salary for married filers: $81,363
In New Jersey, the total taxes paid by single filers is $26,157, or 26.16%.
New Mexico
- Take-home salary for single filers: $74,103
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,891
In New Mexico, the effective state income tax of 3.99% and a marginal tax of 4.9% applies to single filers earning at least $16,000 a year and to married couples filing jointly who earn more than $24,000.
New York
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,875
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,633
New York is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S. -- income, property and sales taxes are all high. State taxes in the Empire State is 5.21%.
North Carolina
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,945
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,575
North Carolina has a flat income tax rate of 4.75%. Collectively, between state and federal income taxes, single filing North Carolinans pay 26.05% in taxes.
North Dakota
- Take-home salary for single filers: $76,694
- Take-home salary for married filers: $83,239
North Dakota has low income taxes and the highest rates apply only to residents whose taxable income exceeds $468,050. Property taxes in North Dakota are in the middle of the pack.
Ohio
- Take-home salary for single filers: $75,702
- Take-home salary for married filers: $81,727
Ohio's state income taxes are relatively low. The collective tax burden of state and federal taxes on single filing Ohioans is 26.17%.
Oklahoma
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,829
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,322
Single filing Oklahomans who earn a bi-weekly paycheck of $2,839.58 can expect to pay $1,006.58 in state taxes.
Oregon
- Take-home salary for single filers: $69,808
- Take-home salary for married filers: $76,301
Oregon residents pay the highest taxes in the nation, with single filers earning $100,000 a year paying 30.96% of their income and joint filers paying 24.22%. The effective tax rate for single filers is a steep 8.28%.
Pennsylvania
- Take-home salary for single filers: $75,019
- Take-home salary for married filers: $81,044
Income taxes are low in Pennsylvania, which has a flat rate of 3.07%. Single filers pay a total of $24,981 in taxes.
Rhode Island
- Take-home salary for single filers: $74,463
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,929
Income taxes in Rhode Island are relatively low, but the smallest state in the U.S. has relatively high property taxes and sales tax.
South Carolina
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,540
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,472
South Carolina's top tax rate takes effect at a comparatively low income, so $100,000 gets taxed at an effective rate of 5.5%. The state does have low property taxes, which helps even things out.
South Dakota
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
South Dakota is one of the most tax-friendly states, with no income tax and lower sales taxes.
Tennessee
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
Tennessee has no statewide income tax, but it does one of the highest sales taxes in the country.
Texas
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
Texas has no state income tax, but residents face relatively high sales taxes.
Utah
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,177
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,241
Utah has a flat income tax of 4.91%, and the state's property taxes are resident-friendly.
Vermont
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,239
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,575
Vermont's effective tax rate for single filers is 4.85%. The state has some of the highest property taxes in the nation.
Virginia
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,855
- Take-home salary for married filers: $79,139
Virginia's income taxes are average, with the effective tax rate at 5.23%. Still, a single filer owes $27,145 on earnings of $100,000.
Washington
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
Washington is one of the states without an income tax. However, the combined tax burden of federal and state income taxes for a single filer is 21.91%.
West Virginia
- Take-home salary for single filers: $72,714
- Take-home salary for married filers: $78,739
The income tax rate in West Virginia is 5.38% for single filers. The state's property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S.
Wisconsin
- Take-home salary for single filers: $73,721
- Take-home salary for married filers: $80,380
The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filing Wisconsins is 26.28%.
Wyoming
- Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
- Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114
Wyoming is one of the most tax-friendly states. It doesn't have a state income tax.
Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to find what a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Constributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up top date as of February 24, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State
Comments / 0