WSOC Charlotte

Body of woman found after vehicle swept away during flooding in Alexander County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago
The body of a woman has been recovered after the vehicle she was in got swept away during flooding Saturday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., several crews were dispatched to a water rescue on Dover Church Road near Duck Creek Drive.

At the scene, Alexander County Rescue said they found a person clinging to a tree. A raft was deployed to the victim and they were removed from the water at approximately just after midnight.

The victim was then treated by Alexander County EMS for non life-threatening injuries and released at the scene.

While speaking with officials, the first victim confirmed another victim had jumped out of the vehicle they were in and entered the water.

ALSO READ: 30 people rescued, neighborhood underwater after heavy rain in Kannapolis

After an extensive search, the body of 49-year-old Lisa Michelle Riahi was found deceased around 2.2 miles from Dover Church Road.

Alexander County Emergency Management said that 7.3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the area of the incident.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Days after flooding, some Kannapolis residents still kept out of homes



Comments / 0

