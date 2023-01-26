ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Keystone Racing Supports Elite-Level Cyclists, Helps to Make the Sport ‘Fun Again’

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDsSJ_0kS9mhuq00
Keystone Racing provides support for elite cyclists who are balancing their training with school and part-time work.Photo byKeystone Racing.

Berks County native and accomplished cyclist Jeff Schaeffer has long been aware of the stress involved in elite-level racing. Not only has he been riding bikes for more than 20 years, but his son, 27-year-old Dakota Schaeffer, was once a professional in the sport.

Watching Dakota juggle his training with his college studies and part-time job prompted Jeff to form Keystone Racing in 2018. The goal was to provide support for cyclists who aspire to compete in national events while balancing their education.

“A typical elite cyclist trains 15-20 hours a week while often taking classes full time and working at least one job part time — that’s a lot of stress,” said Jeff. “The intention behind forming Keystone Racing was to allow cycling to become fun again, by taking the pressure and logistical stresses off these athletes.”

Six of Keystone Racing’s team members are elite cyclists who compete in approximately 100 combined races each season, which runs from March through October. Their entry fees, as well as food and travel expenses, are paid for by Keystone Racing. That makes finding sponsors to financially support the team imperative to its success.

“Before the formation of Keystone Racing, I was burned out and not reaching my potential,” said Dakota, who officially committed to the sport when he was 16 years old and excelled in the amateur ranks on a Lehigh Valley-based team coached by an Olympic medalist from Norway. “As a professional, I wasn’t enjoying the sport as much as I could’ve been. Once we formed Keystone, I immediately had my best year ever.”

This year, Keystone Racing’s cyclists will compete in road and gravel races throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions and are looking for corporate and private sponsors.

Keystone Racing views sponsorship as a mutually beneficial partnership. Sponsor names and logos are featured prominently on all team kits, which are worn by riders and by the team’s fast-growing fanbase. This effectively creates a two-wheeled, visual marketing campaign for a company. From Virginia to Vermont, Keystone’s riders compete in a range of disciplines across many communities and social circles. Additionally, they use social media to responsibly highlight their sponsors and thank them for their generous support.

“Sponsorships mean the world to us,” said Dakota, who works as an Inside Sales Representative at Clean Earth, an environmental waste management company in King of Prussia. “We have a young team, with most of our members still in college, working part time and scraping by just to follow their passion. We’re very appreciative of any help we get.”

Learn more about Keystone Racing by contacting Jeff Schaeffer at tarmacsl32@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Green Comet a Good Omen for Eagles? Some Fans Think So

A green comet that has entered our region of space is a good omen for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game, say some fans. The comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is hurtling through space at 128,000 miles per hour and is passing near the Earth for the first time in almost 50,000 years, writes Tom Avril for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Exemption Moves Plans Forward for Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Zoning changes requested by the Cobbs Creek Foundation were recommended for approval at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course last week by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission. The changes would exempt the property for a year and a half from restrictions that normally don’t allow site-clearing on steep slopes to prevent erosion and runoff. Taller buildings and fences would also be allowed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground

More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect at Gilmore &...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco State Senator Amanda Cappelletti 1st to Give Birth in Office

Pennsylvania State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti speaks with constituents in January 2021. State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, representing the 17th District covering Haverford and Radnor Townships, is breaking new ground in the Senate. Cappelletti will be the first Pennsylvania Senator to give birth while in office, writes Grace Panetta for Lebtown. Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Senior Lands Internship in Washington, D.C.

Marlene Konadu-Adjei, a Political Science major at Neumann University will spend the entire spring semester in Washington, D.C., as an intern for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF). She is one of only 26 students in the country who was accepted for this competitive internship. A senior, Konadu-Adjei will learn...
ASTON, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Spectacular Colonial in Newtown Square

A spectacular center-hall colonial home on 1.5 gorgeous acres with five bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. This stately stone-and-stucco residence on a tree-lined drive and is surrounded by lush green lawns. The traditional center-hall home features stunning details, including curved archways, crown molding, and other extensive woodwork.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

SCORE Can Help You Master the World of E-Commerce

For those who want to explore and learn about how to operate an E-Commerce business, SCORE Chester and Delaware County offers the following webinars and articles. The webinars are pre-recorded and available to watch for free. You will be asked to provide a name and email address prior to viewing.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy