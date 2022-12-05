1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lakeside (Lakeside, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 12071 Wildcat Canyon Road, south of the Barona Resort and Casino at 4:29 p.m.

According to the officials, a car had been engulfed in flames. The cause of the accident has not been disclosed. It is not clear how or why the vehicle caught fire.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

There were other occupants who managed to escape the wreck when it caught fire.

The fatal accident is still being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 5, 2022

Source: Times of San Diego

