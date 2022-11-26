Oxford’s 13th Annual Breakfast with Santa

Photo by Calhoun Journal

November 26, 2022

Oxford, AL – Oxford City Schools Education Foundation 13th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Oxford High School Cafeteria.

TICKETS FOR THIS EVENT ARE $10.00 EACH

EVERYONE MUST HAVE A TICKET TO ENTER THE EVENT

Everyone will enjoy:

IHOP Pancakes and sausage served by Christmas Elves, Visiting with Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Elsa, Olaf, The Grinch and other Christmas Characters, Entertainment by Christmas Characters, Jacket Sing-sations and Old World Carolers. Every child will receive a Christmas surprise, Ornament decorating and Buff City Soaps and Oxford Nutrition will be selling speciality items.

Photos with Santa may be purchased at the event for $10.00

Choose which session you will attend:

Session 1 8:00-9:00

Session 2 9:15-10:15

Session 3 10:30-11:30

NO REFUNDS

Parking available in front of Oxford High School and off Hale Street beside Oxford High School.

Enter Breakfast with Santa at the north football stadium entrance by the baseball field and Oxford High School parking lot.

