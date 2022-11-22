ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Legal Retail Marijuana Is Just Around the Corner

By James Barron
The New York Times
The New York Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgxFm_0jK9gyvY00
Tremaine Wright, chairwoman of the New York State Cannabis Control Board, at a public meeting in Manhattan on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

In the end, the numbers were 903, 28, 8 and 282.

It’s not a football play. There were 903 applicants for licenses for the first retail recreational marijuana stores in New York state. On Monday, 28 licenses went to entrepreneurs and eight to nonprofits. And regulators released 282 pages of proposed fees and timelines that, among other things, would let the state’s existing medical cannabis providers get into the recreational market.

The licenses were awarded by the state Cannabis Control Board. The action closed a seed-to-sale supply chain and is expected to lead to legal retail marijuana sales by the end of the year, even though a Michigan company is challenging some of the New York license requirements — including one that says applicants must have been convicted of a cannabis offense in New York state. That provision was intended to help provide opportunities in the legal cannabis business to people in communities that were targeted during the war on drugs.

Tremaine Wright, the chairwoman of the board, called the vote on Monday “a monumental moment.”

“Not long ago, the idea of New York legalizing cannabis seemed unbelievable,” she said. “Now, not only have we legalized, but we’re also building a legal adult-use market with an equity-driven approach.”

The Office of Cannabis Management, which develops regulations under the control board’s supervision, said most of the licenses went to people in New York City and on Long Island. Freeman Klopott, the agency’s spokesman, said 20 of the recipients were from areas with some of the lowest median household incomes in the country.

Among them were Naiomy Guerrero, 31, and her father and an older brother, Hector. She said Hector had been arrested several times for possession of marijuana during the era of stop and frisk, a program that led to unjustified pedestrian stops and searches in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods like Morris Heights in the Bronx, where the Guerrero siblings grew up. A federal judge ruled in 2013 that such tactics were racially discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“To do this for my family, to move this forward, is my life’s work,” she said. “If the true goal of cannabis in New York is to be equitable, then who better than us? Because we’ve suffered at the hands of the war on drugs. We come from the most policed neighborhoods in the Bronx.”

Licenses went to at least three New York City-based nonprofits: Housing Works, the Doe Fund and LIFE Camp, a 20-year-old nonprofit whose original purpose was to help reduce violence and arrests in southeast Queens. It is thought to be the first nonprofit led by a Black woman to receive a license.

The 36 licensees must now submit additional information about their finances and business partners. Once regulators have reviewed that information, they can begin deliveries from locations of their choice, a shift announced on Monday that regulators said would allow operators to “generate capital and scale their operations.”

But that change suggests that the state may be struggling to provide the license holders with storefronts and loans as planned. The state Dormitory Authority, the agency leading the leasing and design process for the storefronts, said in a statement that with licensees being selected and “a delivery model in place,” it could now “continue finalizing leases and financing without delaying sales.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 192

SCRATCH
2d ago

Freedom Jaeger, Educate yourself, I believe you are greatly misinformed insofar as the growing and positive medical uses of Marijuana. Marijuana is not being grown in an open field taking land away from growing food, it is typically grown indoors in a controlled environment. Being a Service Connected Disabled Combat Veteran, I have found Marijuana has many positive attributes for anxiety and pain without the addictive nature of prescribed pain killers and anti-anxiety medications. There are ALWAYS going to be those "bucking the system", not much different than Moonshiners even though Alcohol is legal.

Reply(8)
21
Justin opinion
2d ago

they are not doing your favor by retail legalization they are becoming your drug dealer if they really cared they would make it legal to grow on your own not pay them I can brew my own beer I can grow my own weed

Reply(4)
10
SuzanE
2d ago

Federally legalize, tax, do some good w money like subsidizing organic family farms and start ups. Screw Montsanto and their GM seeds and corporate crops soaked in round-up i.e., glyphosate which is messing up human health and the environment. Put some muscle behind family farms cuz government supported screwing family farms now step up and correct the mess you made! Every population center is more food secure if surrounded by healthy farmland, forests and ecosystems. Also the original grasslands w over a 100 variety of grasses and buffalo herds had root systems that ran up to 25 FEET deep.... quite the carbon sink...and w permafeost melting? Raising meat has to change too, grass fed has nutrient profile that is healthy, CAFO grain fed beef will shorten your life, it is not healthy...research.

Reply(13)
6
