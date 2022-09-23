ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Brainerd, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bemidji High School football team will have a game with Brainerd High School on September 23, 2022, 14:00:00.

Bemidji High School
Brainerd High School
September 23, 2022
14:00:00
