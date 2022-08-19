5 Smartphone Trends for 2022

Smartphones are one of the most popular electronics on the market and their popularity is only increasing. Each year, new trends emerge and older ones fade away. In order to stay ahead of the curve, it's important to know what trends are happening in the smartphone industry.

Here are some of the biggest smartphone trends that we think will shape the market in 2022 and beyond.

1. 5G Connectivity

5G connectivity is one of the most talked about trends in the smartphone industry. 5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and it’s going to be big in 2022.

A number of smartphones are already available with 5G support, but the network coverage is still very limited. This will start to change in 2022 as more carriers roll out 5G support. We expect to see a lot more 5G-enabled smartphones on the market and some of the latest flagship devices will come with 5G as standard.

2. Foldable Smartphones

Foldable smartphones are another big trend that we think will take off in 2022. A number of manufacturers have already announced foldable smartphones, but they have yet to release a commercially viable product. This could all change in 2022, with a number of different foldable smartphones expected to hit the market.

3. Smartphone Security

As smartphone security becomes more and more important, we expect to see a number of new security features being introduced in 2022. biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint scanners and facial recognition, are becoming more common. We also expect to see a number of security-focused apps and services being launched.

4. Augmented Reality

Augmented reality is another trend that is starting to gain traction in the smartphone world. A number of manufacturers are already beginning to experiment with AR, and we think this will continue in 2022. We expect to see a number of different AR-enabled smartphones on the market, with some of the latest flagship devices offering advanced AR features.

5. Bezel-less Displays

Smartphone design is also trending towards minimalism. One of the biggest trends in smartphones over the past few years has been the move to bezel-less displays. Manufacturers are stripping away unnecessary features and components to create sleeker, more streamlined devices. This trend is only going to continue in 2022, with more and more manufacturers adopting this design language. We expect to see a number of different approaches to bezel-less displays, including the use of notches, hole-punch cameras, and even pop-up cameras.

These are just some of the trends that we can expect to see in the smartphone industry in 2022. By staying up-to-date on these trends, you'll be able to make sure that you have the latest and greatest smartphone.