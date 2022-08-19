ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Smartphone Trends for 2022

Andre Oentoro
Mobile home vector created by storyset - www.freepik.com

Smartphones are one of the most popular electronics on the market and their popularity is only increasing. Each year, new trends emerge and older ones fade away. In order to stay ahead of the curve, it's important to know what trends are happening in the smartphone industry.

Here are some of the biggest smartphone trends that we think will shape the market in 2022 and beyond.

1. 5G Connectivity

5G connectivity is one of the most talked about trends in the smartphone industry. 5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and it’s going to be big in 2022.

A number of smartphones are already available with 5G support, but the network coverage is still very limited. This will start to change in 2022 as more carriers roll out 5G support. We expect to see a lot more 5G-enabled smartphones on the market and some of the latest flagship devices will come with 5G as standard.

2. Foldable Smartphones

Foldable smartphones are another big trend that we think will take off in 2022. A number of manufacturers have already announced foldable smartphones, but they have yet to release a commercially viable product. This could all change in 2022, with a number of different foldable smartphones expected to hit the market.

3. Smartphone Security

As smartphone security becomes more and more important, we expect to see a number of new security features being introduced in 2022. biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint scanners and facial recognition, are becoming more common. We also expect to see a number of security-focused apps and services being launched.

For example, iOS 15 jailbreak will soon roll out with support for iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1 coming first. iPhone users with the iPhone model X or earlier running iOS 15 can still jailbreak their device at this moment. And the reason behind this is that the iPhone X and earlier models have hardware exploits that have the ability to be patched through a software update. This indicates that the exploit lies at the bottom level. Nevertheless, when it comes to the newer iPhone models, there is still no jailbreak for them. But now, according to some recent reports, a brand new jailbreak for iOS 15 called Cheyote jailbreak iOS 15 is coming soon.

The reports further added that the Odyssey Team is making good progress and are going to release the jailbreak community in the near future. Apple iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 series and iPad mini six, will be jailbroken on iOS 15 for the first time. Per the Odyssey Team, the brand new Cheyote jailbreak tool will initially be compatible with iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1. The Altstore will probably be used to sideload it.

According to techacrobat.com, the brand new jailbreak, also known as Cheyote for iOS 15 is expected to add recent additions to the table to benefit from the hardware of the iPhone.

4. Augmented Reality

Augmented reality is another trend that is starting to gain traction in the smartphone world. A number of manufacturers are already beginning to experiment with AR, and we think this will continue in 2022. We expect to see a number of different AR-enabled smartphones on the market, with some of the latest flagship devices offering advanced AR features.

5. Bezel-less Displays

Smartphone design is also trending towards minimalism. One of the biggest trends in smartphones over the past few years has been the move to bezel-less displays. Manufacturers are stripping away unnecessary features and components to create sleeker, more streamlined devices. This trend is only going to continue in 2022, with more and more manufacturers adopting this design language. We expect to see a number of different approaches to bezel-less displays, including the use of notches, hole-punch cameras, and even pop-up cameras.

These are just some of the trends that we can expect to see in the smartphone industry in 2022. By staying up-to-date on these trends, you'll be able to make sure that you have the latest and greatest smartphone.

