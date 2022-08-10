Weaver City Work Session and City Council Meeting
Weaver, AL – The city council met for a regally scheduled work session and city council meeting on August 9th, 2022.
Work Session
- The first subject discussed was the vision statement and SWOT analysis that Shelby Peterson with the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission is helping the city develop. A public hearing will be held on September 13th at 4:00pm to give members of the community an ability to speak on their vision for Weaver. There will also be a time at the regally scheduled work session on September 27th to discuss the vision statement and steps moving forward.
- There was discussion of a demo that is being down on Russel Street. Two people have approached the mayor about taking down the metal siding. Pubic works thought this might help the process go faster has they have recently lost an employee so are short-staffed.
- The piece that was not delivered for the splashpad is still resolved. The matter is going to be turned over to the city attorney if not resolved this week.
- A special work session for budget discussion has been set for August 18th at 5:00 pm.
- The grills have arrived and should be installed in the park next week and should be available for public use.
- Joey Conger did say the water samples were taken as scheduled two weeks ago. The results can take 4-8 weeks to get back.
- Chief Bush subtitled a written police report, but had no other issues.
- Chief Bunn had no report, but everything is still on track to have a grand opening of the firehouse on September 1st.
- Chasity Whetstone noted she had included budget worksheets in all the packets. She also stated that the Alabama Department of Revenue has said that business licenses can go up $14 at the end of the calendar year. This would require an ordnance change if the city wanted to adopt the increase.
- The COLA increase that was voted on at a previous meeting will come out of this budget year.
- Councilman McRae wanted to propose giving the 11 act volunteer firefighters a one time $100 payment for their work during the COVID times. Councilman Clendenning didn’t know if this was allowed because it is volunteer fire department. Clarification from the city’s attorney will be obtained.
- Councilman McRae also requested that the fire department purchase a k12 demolition saw and use CARES funds to purchase the item.
- The CARES funds have arrived and totaled $360,000.
- Councilman Jeff Clendenning wanted to say the picnic tables look great and he thinks they should get four a year to be able to replace them as needed.
- He also requested that all the proposed budgets from department heads be emailed out prior to the budget work session.
City Council Meeting
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Councilmember Clint Burns – Present
- Councilmember Nick Bowles – Present
- Councilmember Cathy Hamby – Absent
- Councilmember Tim McRae – Present
- Mayor Pro Tempore Clendenning – Present
- Mayor Wayne Willis – Present
- Agenda – Unanimously Approved
- Minutes from last meeting – Unanimously Approved
- Department Heads
- Public Works
- A resident asked why the end of Main Street wasn’t paved many years ago and requested it be paved. None of the city members of the council were present at the time of paving so the why was unknown, but there was agreement that the next time the road was paved the end would be included.
- There have been a few calls about the water letter, but none irate and most appreciated being informed even though there is no action to be taken at this time.
- Police Department
- No report other then the written one submitted
- Fire Department/Code Enforcement
- No report
- Administration
- No report
- Council Comments
- Clint Burns – None
- Tim McRae
- Made a motion to pay the 11 active duty firefighters $100 in CARES funds for their work during Covid. – Motion tabled until clarification could be received from the city Attorney
- Motion to authorize the purchase of a K12 Demolish Saw for the fire department in the amount of $2,229.59 to come from existing CARES funds. – Unanimously Approved
- Nick Bowles – None
- Jeff Clendenning
- The PERK test was completed at the park and submitted to the health department.
- There was a motion amend the amount to pay for this test from $1,500 to $1,575. The increase was due to the provider being upset that he had to purchase a business license so he included that cost into his invoice. – 4 Yay votes and 1 Nay (Nick Bowles)
- It was noted that the reason for the nay votes was for the treatment of the employee in business license department.
- Old Business – None
- New Business
- A budget work session was set for August 18th at 5:00 pm.
- Mayors Report
- There was a plumbing charge of $188 during the installation the ice maker at city hall. The new ice maker would not work without being plumbed in. The funds came from the CARES money.
- Public Comments
- Danielle Presley wanted have a better understanding of the water letter. Public Works director, Joey Conger, explained that the water has not changed, but the EPA guidelines have. The EPA doesn’t have current testing established to meet the new guidelines so only a preliminary advisory was issued. You can filter your water if you would like, but there is nothing for the city to do at this time. That could change, but nothing has been decided or established. The letter was sent out at the recommendation of the EPA and ADEM just to let residents know of preliminary advisory.
- Adjournment – Unanimously Approved
