Weaver City Work Session and City Council Meeting

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF CHEROKEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. Notice is hereby given that the Cherokee County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Central Office of the Board, 130 East Main Street, Centre, Alabama 35960, for the purpose of considering, among other things, adoption of a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of the Board’s Special Tax School Warrants, Series 2022-A and Taxable Series 2022-B (the “Warrants”), which are to be issued for the purpose of (A) providing funds for various public school capital improvements to the public schools under the jurisdiction of the Board, (B) providing municipal bond insurance policies for the Warrants and (C) paying the costs of issuing the Warrants. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO