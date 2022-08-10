ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

Weaver City Work Session and City Council Meeting

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EpOC_0hCMuJir00
Calhoun Journal

August 10, 2022

Lee Evancho

Weaver, AL – The city council met for a regally scheduled work session and city council meeting on August 9th, 2022.

Work Session

  • The first subject discussed was the vision statement and SWOT analysis that Shelby Peterson with the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission is helping the city develop. A public hearing will be held on September 13th at 4:00pm to give members of the community an ability to speak on their vision for Weaver. There will also be a time at the regally scheduled work session on September 27th to discuss the vision statement and steps moving forward.
  • There was discussion of a demo that is being down on Russel Street. Two people have approached the mayor about taking down the metal siding. Pubic works thought this might help the process go faster has they have recently lost an employee so are short-staffed.
  • The piece that was not delivered for the splashpad is still resolved. The matter is going to be turned over to the city attorney if not resolved this week.
  • A special work session for budget discussion has been set for August 18th at 5:00 pm.
  • The grills have arrived and should be installed in the park next week and should be available for public use.
  • Joey Conger did say the water samples were taken as scheduled two weeks ago. The results can take 4-8 weeks to get back.
  • Chief Bush subtitled a written police report, but had no other issues.
  • Chief Bunn had no report, but everything is still on track to have a grand opening of the firehouse on September 1st.
  • Chasity Whetstone noted she had  included budget worksheets in all the packets. She also stated that the Alabama Department of Revenue has said that business licenses can go up $14 at the end of the calendar year. This would require an ordnance change if the city wanted to adopt the increase.
  • The COLA increase that was voted on at a previous meeting will come out of this budget year.
  • Councilman McRae wanted to propose giving the 11 act volunteer firefighters a one time $100 payment for their work during the COVID times. Councilman Clendenning didn’t know if this was allowed because it is volunteer fire department. Clarification from the city’s attorney will be obtained.
  • Councilman McRae also requested that the fire department purchase a k12 demolition saw and use CARES funds to purchase the item.
  • The CARES funds have arrived and totaled $360,000.
  • Councilman Jeff Clendenning wanted to say the picnic tables look great and he thinks they should get four a year to be able to replace them as needed.
  • He also requested that all the proposed budgets from department heads be emailed out prior to the budget work session.

City Council Meeting

  • Invocation
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Roll Call
    • Councilmember Clint Burns – Present
    • Councilmember Nick Bowles – Present
    • Councilmember Cathy Hamby – Absent
    • Councilmember Tim McRae – Present
    • Mayor Pro Tempore Clendenning – Present
    • Mayor Wayne Willis – Present
  • Agenda – Unanimously Approved
  • Minutes from last meeting – Unanimously Approved
  • Department Heads
    • Public Works
      • A resident asked why the end of Main Street wasn’t paved many years ago and requested it be paved. None of the city members of the council were present at the time of paving so the why was unknown, but there was agreement that the next time the road was paved the end would be included.
      • There have been a few calls about the water letter, but none irate and most appreciated being informed even though there is no action to be taken at this time.
    • Police Department
      • No report other then the written one submitted
    • Fire Department/Code Enforcement
      • No report
    • Administration
      • No report
  • Council Comments
    • Clint Burns – None
    • Tim McRae
      • Made a motion to pay the 11 active duty firefighters $100 in CARES funds for their work during Covid. – Motion tabled until clarification could be received from the city Attorney
      • Motion to authorize the purchase of a K12 Demolish Saw for the fire department in the amount of $2,229.59 to come from existing CARES funds. – Unanimously Approved
    • Nick Bowles – None
    • Jeff Clendenning
      • The PERK test was completed at the park and submitted to the health department.
      • There was a motion amend the amount to pay for this test from $1,500 to $1,575. The increase was due to the provider being upset that he had to purchase a business license so he included that cost into his invoice. – 4 Yay votes and 1 Nay (Nick Bowles)
        • It was noted that the reason for the nay votes was for the treatment of the employee in business license department.
  • Old Business – None
  • New Business
    • A budget work session was set for August 18th at 5:00 pm.
  • Mayors Report
    • There was a plumbing charge of $188 during the installation the ice maker at city hall. The new ice maker would not work without being plumbed in. The funds came from the CARES money.
  • Public Comments
    • Danielle Presley wanted have a better understanding of the water letter. Public Works director, Joey Conger, explained that the water has not changed, but the EPA guidelines have. The EPA doesn’t have current testing established to meet the new guidelines so only a preliminary advisory was issued. You can filter your water if you would like, but there is nothing for the city to do at this time. That could change, but nothing has been decided or established. The letter was sent out at the recommendation of the EPA and ADEM just to let residents know of preliminary advisory.
  • Adjournment – Unanimously Approved

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Special Called Meeting / Cherokee County Board of Education / Wednesday, August 17th

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF CHEROKEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. Notice is hereby given that the Cherokee County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Central Office of the Board, 130 East Main Street, Centre, Alabama 35960, for the purpose of considering, among other things, adoption of a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of the Board’s Special Tax School Warrants, Series 2022-A and Taxable Series 2022-B (the “Warrants”), which are to be issued for the purpose of (A) providing funds for various public school capital improvements to the public schools under the jurisdiction of the Board, (B) providing municipal bond insurance policies for the Warrants and (C) paying the costs of issuing the Warrants. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville City Council Holds Second Budget Work Session

Jacksonville, AL – On August 4th the City Council met to begin the first of many budget work sessions. The first meeting was to focus on revenue, general government, and city council budgets. The second budget work session was on August 8th and focused on the Mayor’s office, human resources, finance, planning, building, public information officer, PARD, train deport, and cemetery budgets.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
VINCENT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Weaver, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works’ solution to customer billing problems? Bring back the old boss

The Birmingham Water Works Board has hired its former general manager as a consultant to fix persistent customer billing issues. On Tuesday, the Birmingham Water Works board approved a plan to bring in Macaroy Underwood of Underwood Financial Consultants, LLC, to conduct a detailed review and analysis of customer billing and collections from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gadsden firefighters filing lawsuit over paycheck shortages

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - In May 2022, firefighters with the City of Gadsden filed a lawsuit against the city with claims of overtime pay violations. More than 90 firefighters say since filing the lawsuit, they’ve faced retaliation from the city. These first responders are being represented by McGillivary, Steele,...
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcrae
Calhoun Journal

Homeschoolers Art Class at the Public Library of Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Friday, August 19th from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm the Public Library of Anniston will host a homeschoolers art class. Learn about famous artists, movements, styles and mediums and then create works of art yourself! Ages 13+ The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Politics Local#City Council Meeting#Swot
Calhoun Journal

Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location

Oxford, AL– Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 11th

Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Kassey Dumas, age 29 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia; and Tampering with Evidence;. and. David Bennett, age 51 of Lookout Mountain – DUI and Tampering with...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Place Downtown in Piedmont to Host The Velcro Pygmies

The time has come, The Velcro Pygmies will be in Piedmont, AL on August 20th, at 8:00 pm. They will take the stage and the Place will be serving a full bar. Tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com. Ladiga Street will be closed from 5:00 pm until, so parking will be in the large parking lot behind The Place. Be sure to come early and eat at Shells Downtown then walk down the alley between Shells and The Place Downtown and enter from the front of the venue. They will have tickets at the door if they don’t sale out online, but it is strongly suggested you buy them online.
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy