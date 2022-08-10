1 Bicyclist Struck In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

MALIBU, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO