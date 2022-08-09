16-Year-Old Hudsonville Girl Died In A Rollover Crash In Jenison (Jenison, MI)

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO