Knoxville, TN

1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8o8s_0hA6SIw700
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Saturday night on North Broadway. 

The Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland stated that a crash occurred on North Broadway and Grainger [..]

WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Accidents
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021. Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man indicted in killing of Loudon Co. sheriff’s deputy

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website. Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Tennessee lawmakers hope...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize...
KNOXVILLE, TN
