Carrollton Township, MI

A Mother And Her 4-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carrollton Township (Carrollton Township, MI )

 2 days ago

The Carrollton Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive. A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were severely injured in the crash around 10:30 p.m on Friday. 

According to police, a 16-year-old driver from [..]

Michigan Accidents
