Utah Wildfire alert: Halfway Hill Fire update
The Halfway Hill Fire was detected on July 8, 2022, at about 2:00 PM. Although fire crews quickly responded, the fire grew significantly in the first few hours, prompting the evacuation of homes and recreation areas. Evacuations were lifted on the evening of July 13, once a portion of the fire perimeter adjacent to the subdivision was contained. The Fishlake NF has an area and road closure in effect. Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 assumed command on July 10, operating from a camp at the Millard County Fairgrounds.
