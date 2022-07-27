Utah Wildfire alert: Halfway Hill Fire update

Incident location: 3 Mi SE of Fillmore UT Impacted area: 11728 Acres

The Halfway Hill Fire was detected on July 8, 2022, at about 2:00 PM. Although fire crews quickly responded, the fire grew significantly in the first few hours, prompting the evacuation of homes and recreation areas. Evacuations were lifted on the evening of July 13, once a portion of the fire perimeter adjacent to the subdivision was contained. The Fishlake NF has an area and road closure in effect. Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 assumed command on July 10, operating from a camp at the Millard County Fairgrounds.

7.25.22 Halfway Hill overlook

07.22.22_DivD_3Crew_Line_Helo_3

07.21.22_EAlexander_Lookout

07.21.22_ParadiseTrail

07.20.22_Helotorch_26

07.20.22_Helotorch_23

07.20.22_Helotorch_9

07.19.22_ChalkCkHieroglyphs_Pano

07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_2

07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_1

07.18.22_MsMillard_IceCream_SideProfile_2