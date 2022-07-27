ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Wildfire alert: Halfway Hill Fire update

Incident location: 3 Mi SE of Fillmore UT Impacted area: 11728 Acres

The Halfway Hill Fire was detected on July 8, 2022, at about 2:00 PM. Although fire crews quickly responded, the fire grew significantly in the first few hours, prompting the evacuation of homes and recreation areas. Evacuations were lifted on the evening of July 13, once a portion of the fire perimeter adjacent to the subdivision was contained.  The Fishlake NF has an area and road closure in effect.  Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 assumed command on July 10, operating from a camp at the Millard County Fairgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Jcgn_0gtzRs1y00
7.25.22 Halfway Hill overlook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BuOO_0gtzRs1y00
07.22.22_DivD_3Crew_Line_Helo_3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB91h_0gtzRs1y00
07.21.22_EAlexander_Lookout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Um8Bq_0gtzRs1y00
07.21.22_ParadiseTrail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9O3Z_0gtzRs1y00
07.20.22_Helotorch_26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFdFu_0gtzRs1y00
07.20.22_Helotorch_23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKs6B_0gtzRs1y00
07.20.22_Helotorch_9
07.19.22_ChalkCkHieroglyphs_Pano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BicP6_0gtzRs1y00
07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgErZ_0gtzRs1y00
07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_1
07.18.22_MsMillard_IceCream_SideProfile_2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xzLc_0gtzRs1y00
07.18.22_MsMillardRoyalty_Sign

