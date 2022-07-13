ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas Prices, a Big Inflation Factor, Are Coming Down Sharply

By Clifford Krauss
The New York Times
The New York Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQ89l_0gen6QVZ00
Gasoline prices have declined 28 days in a row, the longest decline since the collapse in energy demand in early 2020. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)

HOUSTON — Gasoline prices, on an upward tear for months, have reversed course in recent weeks, giving consumers a welcome break.

Gasoline was a major reason that U.S. consumer prices were 9.1% higher in June than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase in four decades. But now gas prices have fallen 28 days in a row, the longest decline since the collapse in energy demand in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the economy. Energy analysts say American consumers are spending $140 million less on gasoline daily than they were a month ago.

The trend could easily reverse, especially if a hurricane knocks out a refinery on the Gulf Coast, since global oil supplies remain fairly tight. But for the moment, the nation’s inventories are slowly growing, in part because of continuing releases of oil by the government from its strategic oil reserves and reduced consumption.

The average national price per gallon of regular gasoline Wednesday was $4.63 a gallon, a drop of more than 2 cents from Tuesday, according to the AAA auto club. Prices have fallen 15 cents over the past week and 38 cents from four weeks ago, when the average price climbed to just more than $5 a gallon.

The fall in prices at the pump has followed a slump in global oil prices, which have been dropping over the past month amid growing signs that the world economy is slowing.

Fears that tightening Western sanctions on Russia would drastically reduce global oil inventories have proved overblown since Moscow succeeded in replacing European markets with sales to China, India and South America. In the meantime, expectations that the economy of China, the biggest importer of crude, would pick up have also been unfulfilled because of lockdowns in response to continuing surges of COVID-19.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston company that tracks fuel prices, said the trend of lower gasoline prices could continue for a fifth week as long as oil prices — which have fallen below $100 a barrel — do not surge above $105.

“We’re not completely out of the woods yet,” De Haan said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 924

ly Neal
3d ago

Why was it ever a problem, Mr. President? Just in time for November elections. once elections are over &.those gullible enough to see this isn't a tactic we're going to be hit even harder. this is only a political ploy people. please don't tell me they have you fooled.

Reply(225)
215
Stormtrooper Of Death
3d ago

REMEMBER WHEN YOU VOTE!!! All these theatrics Democrats desperately trying to cover up an absolute failure of leadership. Don’t forget Democrats attacking American freedom as soon as they took office. Remember the massive censorship, mask mandates, vaccine passports, cancel culture, vaccine mandates, denial of livelihood, denial of medical care, and restriction of travel. Democrats are attacking our Constitution on all fronts. They’re grooming little children and filling their minds with a bunch of racist hated. Democrats cannot lead, they cannot govern, and they have NO LOYALTY to our country of its people.

Reply(69)
160
snitchsnatch
3d ago

Oh… thank you Putin. We know that since you were behind the price increases, it’s only fair to assume you are responsible for bringing it back down a little. Because we know the retard in the White House isn’t capable of doing Anything useful.. for THIS country anyway.

Reply(22)
76
Related
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Oil And Gas#American#Aaa
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden says 9.1% inflation is 'unacceptably high' but blames out-of-date figures that don't 'reflect full impact' of gas prices decreasing by 40 cents: BoA analysts say SEVERE recession is necessary

Inflation in the U.S. rose to 9.1 percent in June, the highest since 1981 and a greater increase than economists predicted as President Joe Biden claims the issue is subsiding. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services in the nation, soared above the 8.8 percent Dow...
BUSINESS
The New York Times

The New York Times

261K+
Followers
1K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy