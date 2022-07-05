ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

Traffic impacted after a single-vehicle wreck in Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0gV6IwKj00
Traffic impacted after a single-vehicle wreck in Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)Nationwide Report

Traffic was impacted after a crash in Lufkin. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place at about 12:40 p.m. in the area of US 59 south and Loop 287 [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A fallen tree branch is to blame for a power outage in Lufkin. Power company representatives say service should be restored soon. Oncor Spokesperson Andy Morgan said that, as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 1,032 customers were without electricity in Lufkin due to a tree branch falling on a feeder line. However, Morgan said that he expects the majority of customers will have service restored by 6:15 p.m., but some customers may not see service restored until later in the evening.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tx#Loop 287#Nationwide Report#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - There is a shortage of teachers across the state and that shortage in the classroom is spilling over into the athletic departments of school districts. There are still plenty of coaching vacancies across the state with school just a month away from being back in session. A quick scan of the Texas High School Coaches Association job board shows over 200 job postings since July 4. Some of those could be repeat postings so it is unclear how many active job openings there are across the state but the fact is there is a need for high school coaches.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that a man drowned near the Shirley Creek Marina in the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Thursday. According to Game Warden Randy Stovall, Thursday afternoon a 68-year-old male was fishing on a pier when he fell into the water. Stovall said eye witnesses described the incident looking as though the man had lost his balance while checking his fishing line before falling in. Stovall said because the man was on the pier and not in a boat, he was not wearing a life jacket. Additionally, Stovall said a bystander attempted to rescue the man, but was unsuccessful.
CultureMap San Antonio

Your dream itinerary for a 3-day vacation in Lufkin

In the forested lake country of East Texas, Lufkin is a picture-perfect destination for outdoor lovers. Here's a dream itinerary of what you can pack into three days. No matter what vibe you're seeking, you'll find it in Lufkin. Choosing the Courtyard Marriott as your home-away-from-home puts you in the middle of all the action, with a multitude of restaurants, shopping venues, parks, and businesses at your fingertips.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road reopened in Lufkin after log truck loses load

UPDATE – Loop 287 has now been reopened after a log truck lost its load in Lufkin on Monday. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound flyover and Loop 287 under S. First Street in Lufkin are closed this afternoon while a truck and timber are removed from the road after a log truck lost its […]
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Major Wreck in Lufkin Ties Up Traffic at Highway 59 and Loop 287

Officials with the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are strongly advising motorists to avoid traveling around the south side of Lufkin near the Loop 287/Highway 59 interchange. A log truck lost its load on the northbound flyover at South 1st Street and Loop 287. Thankfully, no...
kjas.com

Multiple departments battle large wildfire in northwest Jasper County

Multiple departments battled a large wildfire on Friday night in far northwest Jasper County. The blaze was reported as a brush fire shortly before 8:00 on County Road 37 near Private Road 6145 in the Homer Community, but it quickly spread across pastures and wooded areas. The Angelina River Fire...
KLTV

Lufkin Majors win 3-straight elimination games, heading to State Tournament

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Major All-Stars are heading back to the Texas East Tournament for the first time since 2017. It was a tale of two-days for Lufkin and Columbus. On Tuesday, Lufkin lost 1-0 to Columbus, forcing the all-stars into the elimination bracket. After Lufkin beat Western Hills on Wednesday they got another shot against Columbus. Lufkin needed to win two games Thursday night.
LUFKIN, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy