WELLSTAR Family Series at The Battery Atlanta on The Plaza Green

 4 days ago

The Battery Atlanta

Guests can join for fun, free programming throughout the month on the Plaza Green.

Tuesday, July 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m. & Tuesday, July 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

USTA’s Tennis on the Turf will be onsite with three mini tennis nets for free play, tennis lessons and games, led by two professional tennis instructors. This activity is recommended for ages 4-10, and children will be further divided by age groups. Parents are not required but encouraged to play too! Registration details can be found here.

Wednesday, July 13, 9-10 a.m. & Wednesday, July 27, 10-11 a.m.

Small Bites Adventure Club in partnership with Wellstar Pediatrics leads children and their favorite grown up on a hands-on class to explore fruits and veggies and create made-from-scratch Summer Salsa Fresca! Kids will leave with a sticker and recipe card so they can recreate it at home. Registration details can be found here.

Wednesday, July 20, 10-11 a.m.

Wellstar Health System invites kids to bring their sick or injured Teddy Bear or other plush friend to the Teddy Bear Clinic. The plush patients will receive a healthcare check-up, X-ray, bandages and instructions on how to stay healthy. The Teddy Bear clinic promotes healthy habits while allowing children the opportunity to become familiar with what it’s like to visit a healthcare professional in a fun and developmentally appropriate setting. Other fun interactive stations will be offered as well to include fitness, coloring and a special guest appearance by Dr. WellBee. Details can be found here.

Tuesday, July 26, 10-11 a.m.

Blooper will be on the Green for Blooper’s Coloring Hour! As the official mascot for the Atlanta Braves, Blooper is excited to share his coloring book with the littlest Braves fans. Registration details can be found here.

