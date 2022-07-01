ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Activities at The Battery Atlanta

Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRoZl_0gSGBI7u00
The Battery Atlanta

Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente

Mondays (excluding home gamedays), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event encourages guests of all ages to release tension and relax on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Guests can register here.

Farmers Market

Sunday, July 3, 1-4 p.m. & Sunday, July 17, 1-4 p.m.

Visitors can shop organic must-haves at The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market! A variety of local vendors will be in attendance selling wellness products, prepared foods, artisanal bread and more on the Plaza Green – there’s even a petting zoo.

WELLSTAR Family Series at The Battery Atlanta on The Plaza Green

Guests can join for fun, free programming throughout the month on the Plaza Green. Tuesday, July 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m. & Tuesday, July 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. USTA’s Tennis on the Turf will be onsite with three mini tennis nets for free play, tennis lessons and games, led by two professional tennis instructors. This activity is recommended for ages 4-10, and children will be further divided by age groups. Parents are not required but encouraged to play too! Registration details can be found here.
ATLANTA, GA
Select Restaurant Promotions at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m. Live! at The Battery Atlanta is celebrating everyone’s favorite morning beverage, the mimosa with its first ever Mimosa Festival comprised of specialty mimosas, live music, delicious brunch bites, games and more. Guests may purchase general or VIP admission tickets and learn more information about this event here.
ATLANTA, GA
