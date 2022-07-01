Outdoor Activities at The Battery Atlanta
Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente
Mondays (excluding home gamedays), 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event encourages guests of all ages to release tension and relax on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Guests can register here.
Farmers Market
Sunday, July 3, 1-4 p.m. & Sunday, July 17, 1-4 p.m.
Visitors can shop organic must-haves at The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market! A variety of local vendors will be in attendance selling wellness products, prepared foods, artisanal bread and more on the Plaza Green – there’s even a petting zoo.
Comments / 3