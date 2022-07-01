Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Hope Property That Gives Wine Lovers Nothing to Whine About
If the new owners of 368 Thompson Mill Road, New Hope, cracked open a fresh bottle of vino once a week to celebrate their purchase, the onsite wine cellar could hold enough stock for almost three years straight without needing to replenish.
It holds 1,000 bottles.
But that’s only one of a number of stunning details about this one-of-a-kind property, originally built in 1720 and completely overhauled in a project that lasted from 2013–2015.
The two-story great room will make guests’ eyes pop.
The cook’s kitchen, outfitted with two-tone cabinetry, features an exposed stone and quartzite backsplash, oversized center island with double thick quartzite counters, appliance shed, and large pantry closet. The details on many a fine menu will marinate in the mind of a chef in this setting
The master suite, on the first floor for both convenience and privacy, provides a romantic setting in which a couple can toast each other at the end of a hard day, tchin-tchin.
And here’s the storage spot for a bevy of bottles. It’s also on the main floor, allowing the homeowners to forego navigating dark, twisty steps into a dim basement repository.
There’s one more access to liquid refreshment on the property; it’s the heated pool in the back yard.
368 Thompson Mill Road, New Hope, is on the market for $5,200,000.
More information on it is at Realtor.com.
Comments / 0