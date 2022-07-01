ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Wonderful Colonial with Mediterranean Architectural Elements in Wynnewood

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEcWf_0gRzTiNw00
1516 Sheffield Lane in Wynnewood is for sale.Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

A wonderful colonial home with Mediterranean architectural elements with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wynnewood.

Nestled on a beautiful lot with lush landscaping and plenty of outdoor space, it offers great curb appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtH7D_0gRzTiNw00
Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

The home delights from the start with its warm and welcoming foyer that leads to the formal living room with wood-burning fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nuA1_0gRzTiNw00
Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

Adjacent to the living room is a bright and airy sunroom on one side and an elegant dining room that opens onto a chef’s kitchen on the other. The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and a breakfast area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3vJQ_0gRzTiNw00
Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

The primary suite on the second floor features an ensuite bathroom, plenty of closet space, and a large balcony. There are three more bedrooms on this level. There is also a partially finished lower level with a bedroom, full bathroom, and plenty of room to add more amenities.

As a special slice of history, there is a separate entrance for the basement that is rumored to have been the private haven of bootlegger Mickey Duffy during prohibition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403CbQ_0gRzTiNw00
Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

Read and see more of this house at 1516 Sheffield Lane in Wynnewood, listed for $650,000, on Redfin.com.

See more of MONTCO Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Brisk Bridal Business Carries Local Brand Across the Threshold of Newsweek Growing Online Shops List

David's Bridal, Conshohocken, has been recognized for its 2022 online excellence by Newsweek. David’s Bridal, Conshohocken, has been recognized as one of America’s fastest growing online shops of 2022 in the women’s fashion category. The recognition has two issuers: Newsweek and Statista Inc., a global statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.
MEDIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wynnewood, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
MONTCO.Today

Tree Poses Amid the Trees: Schwenksville Kids’ Camp Offers Yoga

Stefania Maiale went from seeing how yoga improved the outlook of her own son to bringing it to other kids in Schwenksville. Stefania Maiale dabbled in yoga as a young adult. That early interest led her to introduce the practice to her adopted son, Jacob, and eventually bring it to help more youths at Camp Rainbow in Schwenksville. Courtney Diener-Stokes stretched her journalistic muscles to bring the story to the Daily Local News.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Something’s Clearly ‘Happening’ at Ambler Savings Bank

Ambler Savings Bank makes 2022 Montco Happening List, spotlighted for its excellence as a community bank with a reputation for personal service. Ambler Savings Bank was voted Best Bank in Montgomery County by customers, a ranking published by the 2022 Montco Happening List. The countywide feedback initiative celebrates the area’s...
AMBLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial#Art#Housing List#Malvern Bank House#Bright Mls#Redfin Com
MONTCO.Today

Lehigh Valley Health Network Continues to Expand Beyond the Lehigh Valley

LVHN, having already established a toe hold in Montgomery County, is possibly moving toward a second site here. Having already gained caregiving footholds in nearby Bucks County and established one toehold in Montgomery County, it seems as if Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will continue wandering from its Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton base. John George and Natalie Kostelni reported the health system’s latest strategic move in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County Launches Young Professionals’ Skill-Building Program

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County is connecting career-ascendant professionals with nonprofits needing advice and guidance. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County is bartering young professionals interested sharing their work experience with nonprofits that are shorthanded. The connections are made as part of the chamber’s Business with a Purpose (BWAP) program.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Half-Million Dollar State Grant Will Graduate Collegeville’s Eye Appeal to the Next Level

Among the Collegeville improvement projects being funded by the state is a plan to renovate and relocate its Borough Hall. Collegeville’s southeastern portal — the 400 Block of Main Street — is in line for a facelift. Financing the improvements is a $500,000 grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). State Sen. Katie Muth announced the investment.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meridian Bank Among Nation’s 200 Top-Performing Community Banks

Malvern-based Meridian Bank has been named a top-performing publicly traded community bank by American Banker, a leading industry organization. Its list of the Top 200 publicly traded community banks under $2 billion in assets ranked Meridian No. 13 in the U.S. and first among banks headquartered in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland.
MALVERN, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Only Itinerary You Need to Make This Summer Special in Montgomery County

Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. School’s out and Summer’s in… Make the most out of your getaway in Montco, PA. Cheers to summer spirits and specials created by Montco’s own mixologists and chefs! Montgomery County is home to some of the best restaurants in the Philadelphia region, many of which offer outdoor dining – a summertime favorite.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy