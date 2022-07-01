Malvern Bank House of the Week: Wonderful Colonial with Mediterranean Architectural Elements in Wynnewood

1516 Sheffield Lane in Wynnewood is for sale. Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

A wonderful colonial home with Mediterranean architectural elements with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wynnewood.

Nestled on a beautiful lot with lush landscaping and plenty of outdoor space, it offers great curb appeal.

Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

The home delights from the start with its warm and welcoming foyer that leads to the formal living room with wood-burning fireplace.

Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

Adjacent to the living room is a bright and airy sunroom on one side and an elegant dining room that opens onto a chef’s kitchen on the other. The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and a breakfast area.

Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

The primary suite on the second floor features an ensuite bathroom, plenty of closet space, and a large balcony. There are three more bedrooms on this level. There is also a partially finished lower level with a bedroom, full bathroom, and plenty of room to add more amenities.

As a special slice of history, there is a separate entrance for the basement that is rumored to have been the private haven of bootlegger Mickey Duffy during prohibition.

Images via Bright MLS, Redfin.

Read and see more of this house at 1516 Sheffield Lane in Wynnewood, listed for $650,000, on Redfin.com .

See more of MONTCO Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here .