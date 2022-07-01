ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Berwyn Home Seduces with Charm, Character

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQSVH_0gRySIfQ00
Image via Bright MLS.

A traditional home with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Berwyn.

Set in the center of a five-acre lot, the home radiates character and charm. It provides highly coveted privacy while being only minutes away from numerous shopping, dining, and transportation options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOgyy_0gRySIfQ00
Image via Bright MLS.

Among the many highlights are the handsome library/study with built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace, graceful dining room with access to the brick patio that overlooks the pond and sweeping backyard, a spacious living room with sizable windows, and elegant music room. The kitchen boasts a center island, stainless steel appliances, and designer cabinetry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tveW0_0gRySIfQ00
Image via Bright MLS.

The sizable primary bedroom on the second floor features a wood-burning fireplace, a large primary bath, and a walk-in closet. This floor is home to four additional bedrooms, all with full baths, and an office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHyMT_0gRySIfQ00
Image via Bright MLS.

Meanwhile, a spacious playroom with extraordinary views can be found on the third floor.

The property is also home to a lovely pool and pool house that comes equipped with a powder room, dressing room, and a kitchenette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1772IJ_0gRySIfQ00
Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 2130 Buttonwood Road, listed for $2,800,000, on Realtor.com.

Check out VISTA Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay as it offers a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown. Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
City
Home, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Malvern, PA
Real Estate
Berwyn, PA
Business
City
Berwyn, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Malvern Bank House#Mls#Realtor Com#Contact Malvern Bank
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cities with the most expensive homes

(Stacker) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BUCKSCO.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws – British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Overnight fire destroys several outbuildings at eastern Berks residence

Several outbuildings at a Washington Township residence were damaged or destroyed by a fire discovered early Tuesday when some unused fireworks detonated, fire officials said. The homeowner told fire officials that he went to bed shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after setting off some fireworks in his backyard at 384 Lenape Road, about 3 miles north of Bechtelsville, Eastern Berks Fire Department Chief Mike Mutter said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton-Based Evolution Energy Partners Rebrands to Better Illustrate Its Comprehensive Suite of Services

Evolution Energy Partners — a full-service energy management, engineering, and consulting firm based in Exton — has announced its official rebranding to Evolution Sustainability Group. Over its many years in operation, award-winning Evolution has continuously grown its expertise and expanded its services to comprehensively meet its customers’ needs...
EXTON, PA
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy