Malvern Bank House of the Week: Berwyn Home Seduces with Charm, Character

A traditional home with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Berwyn.

Set in the center of a five-acre lot, the home radiates character and charm. It provides highly coveted privacy while being only minutes away from numerous shopping, dining, and transportation options.

Among the many highlights are the handsome library/study with built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace, graceful dining room with access to the brick patio that overlooks the pond and sweeping backyard, a spacious living room with sizable windows, and elegant music room. The kitchen boasts a center island, stainless steel appliances, and designer cabinetry.

The sizable primary bedroom on the second floor features a wood-burning fireplace, a large primary bath, and a walk-in closet. This floor is home to four additional bedrooms, all with full baths, and an office.

Meanwhile, a spacious playroom with extraordinary views can be found on the third floor.

The property is also home to a lovely pool and pool house that comes equipped with a powder room, dressing room, and a kitchenette.

