Alexandria, LA

65-year-old Paul Washington dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Alexandria (Alexandria, LA)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 65-year-old Paul Washington as the man who lost his life after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Alexandria. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. on the intersection of Lee Street and Thornton Court [...]

