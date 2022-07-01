1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Man critically injured after a car slams into a concrete barrier on the northwest side of town (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday, a man was critically injured after a traffic collision on the northwest side of town. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on the 2500 block of Loop 410 at about 12:44 a.m. The early reports showed that a Toyota Avalon was heading eastbound on the highway, when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The car then crashed into the center concrete barrier [...]

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO