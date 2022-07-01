ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno (Fresno, CA)

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0507Nb_0gRbgZZi00
One person received injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a police pursuit crash Tuesday afternoon in Fresno. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place near F Street and San Benito Street [...]

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

legalexaminer.com

DUI Accident In Lemoore CA Claims Lives of Two Fresno Men

A DUI suspect is blamed for a double fatal accident near the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred late Friday night near the intersection of Jersey Avenue and 17th Avenue on July 1, 2022. KGPE-TV reports the collision occurred just before...
LEMOORE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in downtown Fresno. The crash happened in the area of Highway 41 and Tulare Street on Monday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), multiple vehicles were involved. At least one of the vehicles erupted in flames after the collision.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

House destroyed after fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what led to a house fire in central Fresno Monday morning. The flames broke out at a home on Turner and 9th. Smoke could be seen for several miles. When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the home and called in...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Two Fresno men killed in Kings County crash, CHP says

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Fresno men late Friday night. Just before midnight Friday officers say they were alerted to a call of a crash near Jersey and 17th Avenues in Lemoore. Investigators say 26-year-old Santana Yanez of Lemoore was driving eastbound on Jersey at a high rate of speed at the same time the driver of a Nissan minivan was pulling out of the parking lot of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.
LEMOORE, CA
FOX26

At-risk man, 45, reported missing out of Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare Police Department is turning to the community for help Sunday in finding a 45-year-old man who was recently reported missing. According to police, David Sumi was last seen Saturday morning at home and was noticed walking away from his wrecked truck in Kingsburg.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family mourns man killed in Tower District house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family and friends of a man killed in a house fire on Wednesday night gathered for a candlelight vigil in front of the home. Authorities say 26-year-old Calvin Rodriguez was killed in a fire just after midnight on Wednesday near Thorne and Dennett avenues in the Tower District. On Friday, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car shears fire hydrant, slams into Visalia building

VISALIA, Calif. ( ) – A hit-and-run driver sheared a fire hydrant before crashing into a building early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Investigators say a driver crashed into a fire hydrant in the area of Court and Third streets, near Oval Park. The fire hydrant was knocked out of place, causing gallons of water to begin spilling onto the roadway.
VISALIA, CA
