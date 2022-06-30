ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Aurora Theatre celebrates leadership evolution, ushering in unbeatable 2022/2023 season in Lawrenceville Arts Center

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SS3pA_0gR0WLBe00
Aurora Theatre

Aurora Theatre welcomes another unforgettable season full of thrilling shows, programming that builds community connections and stories that deserve to be told with the 2022/2023 season – marking the first full season in the new Lawrenceville Arts Center (LAC). Aurora Theatre has also announced a leadership shift as Co-Founder Anthony Rodriguez pursues a new venture as HUB404 Conservancy’s first executive director. While he will maintain a presence on Aurora’s board of directors, Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence and Managing Director Katie Pelkey will continue leading the theater’s day-to-day operations, driving the regional theatre leader to new heights

“Katie and I are committed to Aurora and the City of Lawrenceville with all our hearts,” said Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence. “With the Board of Directors’ support, Aurora will employ our expanded mission to lift up underrepresented voices, develop our internal talent and expand our community impact, in order that we may serve as a beacon of hope for what a community of belonging should be. It may sound serious, but it is joyful work!”

Pence has been a cornerstone of Aurora Theatre and a catalyst for its success since she founded it alongside Anthony Rodriguez in 1996. In one season, Pence and Rodriguez took Aurora from a failing for-profit company into a thriving non-profit organization that has become the heartbeat of the arts community in Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County. Under Pence’s guidance, Aurora Theatre has made its mark as the largest arts organization in the region and one of the fastest-growing professional theaters in the state of Georgia. Whether leading a rehearsal from behind her piano or engaging with the community as they step through the doors of the LAC for the first time, Pence has been a constant driving force of creativity and will continue as an innovative leader to usher Aurora into its next season.

Aurora Theatre has long been recognized as an arts organization that produces great leaders as well as artists. Katie Pelkey has served as one of these shining leaders at Aurora for the past 15 years, having served in a variety of roles including Company Manager, Resident Stage Manager and Educational Resources Associate. Pelkey created the highly successful Stage Management and Costume Apprentice Company program that operates simultaneously with Aurora’s Acting Apprentice Company program. As Managing Director since 2020, Pelkey has collaborated with the Board of Directors and provided executive leadership, overseeing operational, fundraising and administrative areas.

“Ultimately, Aurora will continue to do what it has always done,” said Managing Director Katie Pelkey. “We will create and present Broadway-caliber shows, engage with our community through performances and events that reflect the population and elevate their stories, and personally connect with every person who walks through the doors of the theater.”

Aurora Theatre’s 2022/2023 Signature Series will bring an unbeatable line-up of professional theatre to Gwinnett County, including two returning favorites. Aurora Theatre’s award-winning production of Disney’s Mary Poppins will open the season featuring familiar faces from Aurora’s original 2014 presentation. Galen Crawley will reprise the title role, a performance that earned her the 2014 Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical Suzi Bass Award. She will be joined by fellow Suzi Bass Award recipient Andy Meeks, who will be returning as Bert. The beloved Gwinnett holiday tradition Christmas Canteen will also return for its 27th year, bringing its beloved holiday joy and spirit as well as exciting, new twists. New shows taking the stage at the Lawrenceville Arts Center include the award-winning Kim’s Convenience, which is now a popular Netflix series, the biographical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and the hilarious, Olivier Award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong.

The incredible support of Lawrenceville has been a cornerstone of the Aurora Theatre story. With the grand opening of the Lawrenceville Arts Center, the city's considerable investment has allowed Aurora Theatre to expand and produce programming at the highest level. As a result of this partnership, Aurora Theatre will continue to engage the community with a variety of shows and events designed for diverse ages, backgrounds and lifestyles. Programming for the 2022/2023 season will include performances from the Children’s Playhouse, Aurora Comedy Nights, Aurora Global and Teatro Aurora, as well as the return of Aurora’s Lawrenceville Ghost Tours in the fall.

Tickets for all performances for the 2022/2023 season may be purchased online at tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 678.226.6222. At this time, Aurora Theatre will allow full capacity seating and masks are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated patrons. The specific protocols for each performance are subject to change. Please check auroratheatre.com for protocol and programming updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Kick Off Summer in July at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

Christmas Canteen (in July) Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Christmas only comes once a year… and that is simply not enough. Aurora Theatre is hauling out the holly for a summertime sprinkle of holiday magic. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs and kick back for an evening of fun al fresco. Just like the wintertime version, this show has humor, heart and spectacular music. Christmas Canteen (in July) has Aurora Theatre more excited than a child trying to fall asleep on Christmas Eve.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Annie A. Fairley

City of Atlanta on July 3rd: Updates from Atlanta Watershed, CDC Emergency and Centennial Park

Big win in College Park ➡️ Big 😁smiles😁 at #LookUpATL @nazhillmon x @howard_rhyne 🏀@AtlantaDream https://t.Centennial Park. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
WXIA 11 Alive

Tickets required, huge crowd expected at Centennial Park fireworks show

ATLANTA — Centennial Olympic Park will host Independence Day fireworks this year for the first time since 2019. For the first time, the park will require a $10 ticket to enter. The park will also allow firearms in the park, which has been part of state law for years, according to Georgia World Congress Center Authority Police Chief Paul Guerricci.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Classic City American Music Festival returns for July 4th weekend

A crowd of all ages and bands of Americana and bluegrass sounds came together at Southern Brewing Company on Saturday for the annual Classic City American Music Festival held for July 4th weekend. The annual festival made its return to Athens and featured several local bluegrass, Americana and roots bands...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta News

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Playing the Fox Theatre, Sept. 13 – 18 Tickets On Sale July 26

The producers of the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, playing Sept. 13 – 18 as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2022/2023 season, will go on sale July 26. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting FoxTheatre.org/PrettyWoman or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (855)-285-8499.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Arts Center#Evolution#Performing#Musical Theater#Hub404 Conservancy#Co Founder#The Board Of Directors
nomadlawyer.org

Woodstock: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Woodstock, Georgia

Woodstock, Georgia is a municipality in Cherokee County. Woodstock, originally an area served by the Louisville and Nashville Railroads, is now part of the Atlanta metropolitan. It is located just north of Atlanta. It is convenient enough to be a favorite place for city workers. It is one of America’s fastest-growing suburbs, and for good reason.
WOODSTOCK, GA
secretatlanta.co

Experience Drinks, Farmers Markets, And Patios In This Historic Atlanta Neighborhood

One of the best things about living in Atlanta is its diversity and niche neighborhoods for just about any and all personalities. Virginia Highlands is one of Atlanta’s oldest neighborhoods, having transformed throughout the years, it is also one of Atlanta’s more centrally located neighborhoods, not being far from ponce, downtown and midtown. Virginia Highlands, sometimes affectionately described as poncey highlands is home to fan favorite restaurants, bars, and lounges. Let’s take a 360 look at what VH has to offer its residents and tourist!
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Atlanta News

Select Restaurant Promotions at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m. Live! at The Battery Atlanta is celebrating everyone’s favorite morning beverage, the mimosa with its first ever Mimosa Festival comprised of specialty mimosas, live music, delicious brunch bites, games and more. Guests may purchase general or VIP admission tickets and learn more information about this event here.
ATLANTA, GA
thetoptours.com

6 Top-Rated Hotels and Resorts in Atlanta (2022)

There seems no end to the popularity of Atlanta, all thanks to its engaging luxurious getaways. For individuals who aren’t familiar with Atlanta’s grandness and opulence, simply look at its resorts at hotels. From big names like Four Seasons and Hyatt, to St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton, there are grand and knowns in the business. However, that doesn’t keep the independents like Stonehurst Place from coming into the frame. The renaissance in Atlanta’s hospitality industry includes small and big players ensuring availability for travelers of all kinds.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Outdoor Activities at The Battery Atlanta

Mondays (excluding home gamedays), 6:30-7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event encourages guests of all ages to release tension and relax on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Guests can register here.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta organization helps for families with disabilities connect to services

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta organization is working to help make it easier for people with disabilities to find the services they need. Our Place started as a way to help service providers navigate Medicaid, now it's expanding to help make it easier for families who have loved ones with disabilities find the organizations they need to thrive.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
712
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy