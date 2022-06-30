ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Grandmother Takes Photo of Alleged Murderer Moments Before She Was Killed

 4 days ago

A grandmother from Arizona helped police solve her own murder by taking a picture of her alleged attacker with her phone moments before she was killed.

Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was shot to death after wrapping up her last food delivery for the night.

Martinez had been parked along the road. The attacker was parked alongside her. Witnesses say they saw a man standing outside of Martinez's vehicle. He then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Martinez's car then began to slowly drive off the roadway.

Officers responded to a report of a woman "in distress and non-responsive." She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"The photograph that she took was of the van that the witness described, and of a man, sitting in his van," Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said, according to KPNX. "Had she not done that, we would not know who her shooter was."

The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Rusty French.

French is now facing charges of second-degree murder. During an interrogation, French confirmed he was the man in the picture but is claiming that he "blacked out" during the incident.

Police executed a search warrant on his home and found several handguns, including the gun used in the shooting.

Police have not yet found a motive for the shooting. The victim and alleged attacker were not known to each other.

Catherine Frasquillo
4d ago

my deepest condolences to the family all I expected Justice and he should spend his entire life in prison with no possibility of parole

