Chester County, PA

Chester County OIC Hosts Big Old Kids Party on June 30 to Celebrate Program Participants, Community

 4 days ago

Image via Chester County OIC.

The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) understands how hard everyone works day in and day out to achieve small victories and big successes, and now it is time to reward the community with the Big Old Kids Party on Thursday, June 30 at Ash Park in Coatesville. 

Located at 300 Kersey Street, the event runs from 4 PM to 7:30 PM for adults ages 18 and up. Additionally, free childcare will be provided for kids 6-years-old and above. 

“Not everyone had a childhood they want to relive, so this is an opportunity to give
that inner child the experience they deserve. Our childhood was the foundation to our
lives, and what happened then impacts every relationship we have today, especially the
one with ourselves,” said Kyle Morris, founder of the ECO Foundation. “This event is the first step to healing our community and ourselves.”

Image via Chester County OIC.

Memorable childhood activities will include bounce houses, double dutch, Simon Says, and musical chairs, along with team-building games.

“Although our mission is centered on economic enhancement through workforce education, we are human-centered first. I want people to know that the OIC was founded by a Black male reverend, Reverend Dr. Leon Sullivan. His goal was to create jobs for black and underserved communities, and his ministry was very much so in the enhancement of people’s quality of life,” said Javonna Wylie, Workforce Development Manager at the CCOIC.

“That same spirit of humanitarianism exists with each OIC today, and because of that, we are so excited to be honoring our recent graduates and the community with a day of play,” Wylie continued.

The gathering is a unique opportunity for employers and potential job seekers to connect. As hundreds of Chester County residents have completed education and job training at the CCOIC, the organization welcomes all current and former program participants, community members, and partners for a day of fun. 

Text the word PLAY to 484-630-1365 to register or visit the CCOIC website for more information. 

