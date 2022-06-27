ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

Neumann University: Camp Rainbow Returns for Aston Youngsters

 3 days ago

Image via Neumann University.

Camp Rainbow is back after a one-year hiatus from COVID-19.

The summer recreation program for youngsters in Aston Township began June 20 and runs through July 29, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Camp Rainbow is open to Aston boys and girls who will enter grades one through five in the fall at a cost of $40 per child per week with a family discount of $5 per week for additional children.

“Camp Rainbow is a wonderful program for the Aston community, and Neumann University is proud to continue its ongoing support,” said Dr. Chris Domes, university president.

On June 22, Domes presented a $10,000 check for Camp Rainbow to Aston Township Commissioners Nancy Bowden, Fred Prendergast, and Les Berry.

The program is supervised by the Aston Township Board of Commissioners and the Aston Parks and Recreation Committee. Township Manager Bill DeFeo estimates that between 17 and 20 paid staffers will organize and direct all activities.

Camp programs include sports, games, snacks, and arts and crafts.

Weekly activities will be organized around a variety of themes: Under the Sea, June 20 through June 24; Disney/Marvel, June 27 through July 1; Patriotic/Hometown Heroes, July 5 through July 8 (no camp activities on July 4); Holiday in the Sun, July 11 through July 15; Picnic in the Sun, July 18 through July 22; and Little Rock Stars, July 25 through July 29.

Registrations must be received by the township office (2 New Road, Suite 123) no later than the Wednesday prior to a child’s attendance. Camp Rainbow’s capacity is limited to 150 children per week.

Visit the Aston Township website here for additional information and registration forms, or contact Jamie Hoesch, director of Camp Rainbow, at AstonCampRainbow@gmail.com.

Image via Neumann University.

