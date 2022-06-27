ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citadel Credit Union’s Business Banking Team Ready for August Launch

From left: Brendon Robinson, Anil Punjwani, Phil Sutliff, Eric Murchison, and Kye Kreutzberger.Image via Citadel Credit Union.

Citadel Credit Union is prepared to officially launch its new Business Banking division this August.

Earlier this year, the company onboarded a team of business banking experts to build the new division and establish partnerships with clients around the region. Over the past three months, Citadel piloted its business banking offering with multiple organizations ranging from $1 million to $100 million in annual revenue.

“Citadel is proud to introduce our new business banking division to the market. We are ready to hit the ground running and partner with businesses of any size in the region,” said Citadel CEO Jeff March. “Our goal is to be the financial partner of choice for businesses looking to ensure prosperity and a stable future.”

What Citadel Will Offer?

Citadel Business Banking will offer a full suite of dynamic products and services for businesses of all sizes in the Philadelphia area. With the assistance of a trusted advisor, each business client can customize a premium product mix tailored to their current needs, in addition to being scalable for future growth.

Comprehensive options include a variety of flexible checking and savings accounts, certificates, business loans, commercial mortgages, online banking tools, and cash management solutions such as merchant services, remote deposit, HR, and payroll services. The team will also offer banking specialization for private medical, veterinary, and dental practices.

The Need for Business Banking

Currently, Citadel offers a variety of business loans and credit cards, in addition to commercial lending products, supporting businesses across the area with financial guidance. The success of its business lending arm and financial partnership to businesses has paved the way for the organization to fully expand its offering for business clients.

“The pandemic shed light on a need for businesses in this region to have a banking partner that supports their stability — and strength — no matter what,” said Phil Sutliff, Head of Citadel’s Business Banking. “Citadel is ready to be a trusted partner and advisor for businesses in this new economy as they face inflation, supply chain disruption, and labor market challenges. Our approach is to create a package that includes a full range of cash management and commercial lending that can be customized to fit each unique business need.”

About the Team

Citadel’s dedicated relationship managers take the role as “financial champions” for their clients, providing a unique level of service and partnership to ensure recovery, strength, and prosperity. With decades of deep expertise in the Greater Philadelphia region and a firm commitment to the community, Citadel’s relationship-based approach establishes and maintains meaningful, ongoing connections that companies can depend upon throughout the life of their business.

  • Phil Sutliff, Head of Business Banking: Sutliff has a decade of experience working directly with businesses and managing business teams and is well versed in small business regulations, tax laws, and investments. From startups to manufacturers and medical professionals, up to large $100-plus-million corporations, his track record is unparalleled. He guides his teams to success through strong leadership and a wealth of banking expertise. By focusing on enhancing cash flow mand maximizing working capital and investment power, Sutliff and his team can help your business achieve strategic growth.
  • Kye Kreutzberger, Senior Relationship Manager: With more than 25 years of experience, Kreutzberger brings a deep knowledge of the area and its businesses and is committed to serving them. He believes strongly in community revitalization, especially those efforts that support diversity, inclusion, and equity and is an advocate for programs supporting abused women and children.
  • Eric Murchison, Senior Relationship Manager: Born and raised in north Philadelphia, Murchison has deep ties to the area and nearly a decade of banking experience. Connection is key for him, whether it’s with clients, Citadel team members, or the community at large.
  • Anil Punjwani, Senior Relationship Manager: Most recently, Punjwani served as a Small Business Relationship Manager and Virtual Advisor, managing a portfolio of more than 125 clients. Offering unique specialization for medical business owners, he understands both long-term planning and business sustainment, as well as day-to-day operations. He joined Citadel with a desire to work for a financial institution heavily involved in the community.
  • Brendon Robinson, Senior Relationship Manager: Robinson has a long career in the banking industry and takes pride in working with commercial real estate and property managers, real estate investors, and business owners. With the Brendon Robinson Foundation, a nonprofit for at-risk youth, he uses this platform to address racial inequalities, build relationships, and be a part of the movement that changes these disparities.

While the team has already partnered with several business clients, Citadel is on target to fully launch business banking on Aug. 1. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com/Business.

Image via Citadel Credit Union.

