ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, several others injured after a head-on collision in Aromas (Aromas, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gKmvOiM00
1 person dead, several others injured after a head-on collision in Aromas (Aromas, CA)Nationwide Report

One person was killed while several others received injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday in Aromas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 129 [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Dispute At Knights Ferry Recreation Area Turns Violent, Vehicle Hits 4 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An argument turned violent Sunday evening at a northern California recreation area where a vehicle struck four people in a parking lot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Knights Ferry Recreation Area, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of Modesto on the Stanislaus River. In a statement posted to Facebook, officials noted that reports that over 20 people were injured were false. According to investigators, two men and a small group of other people were arguing in the parking lot early in the evening. Following the dispute, the two men got into a vehicle and drove into four people. Witnesses said the passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun. Two of the victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene while the others refused treatment. The victims’ injuries were described as “non-threatening.” No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Aromas#San Jose#San Diego#Head On Collision#Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire crews hold 1-acre fire in Santa Cruz Mountains threatening 3 structures

SANTA CRUZ -- A one-acre fire burning near Highway 17 and Hutchinson Road in Zayante in Santa Cruz County was 75 percent contained, according to Cal Fire at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday.Access to what they are calling the "Rock Fire" has been difficult, crews said, because it is burning in an oak and pine forest. Cal Fire initiated an air attack including a helicopter and air tankers.Firefighters say that three structures were threatened and the fire had a moderate rate of spread.Cal Fire estimates that crews will on scene for four to six hours -- well into Saturday evening.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze That Threatened Some Homes

The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said. Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 of an acre burning up a steep embankment towards two houses.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Near I-880 in Fremont

Fremont Police said just after 9 p.m. Sunday that officers are involved in activity in the area of Interstate 880, Fremont Boulevard and Alvarado. They ask people to avoid the area until at least 11 p.m. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
FREMONT, CA
Nationwide Report

Minor injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash near Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay, CA)

Minor injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash near Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday afternoon, a rollover crash near Half Moon Bay led to minor injuries. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place just before 1 p.m. on the Highway 92 near Spanishtown, located east of Half Moon Bay [...]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published June 22, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 11:42 a.m. Matter of Record on Bassett St. 12:39 p.m. Burglary on Canal St. 12:54 p.m. Vandalism on Spreckels Dr. 1:32 p.m. Lost property on Bassett St. 5:38 p.m. Matter of Record (lost property) on Broadway St. 7:00 p.m. Lewd and...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters contained blaze that threatened homes

LOS GATOS, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said. KRON On is streaming news live now Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Police find missing Salinas juvenile

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UPDATE JUNE 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.-- Salinas Police said they have found the missing girl and she was brought home safely. --- Salinas Police are trying to find a 16-year-old girl that left her home Friday and was reported missing. Valeria Flores Soriano has yet to be located after a lengthy investigation. The post Police find missing Salinas juvenile appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Police in search of missing at-risk woman

(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimers, last seen Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now Alizra Rodrigues Jorge is a 5-foot-2-inch hispanic woman, who was last seen in the Brookvale area wearing a purple jacket and gray pants. She is considered […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by truck driver near Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A woman was fatally struck by a truck driver in South San Jose Thursday afternoon, in the city's 34th traffic fatality of the year.San Jose Police responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2018 International truck pulling a trailer was turning left from southbound Monterey Road onto the westbound Capitol Expressway on-ramp when he struck the pedestrian.Investigators said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a red traffic signal while the truck had the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay reopened after big-rig overturn crash

HALF MOON BAY – All lanes of Highway 92 have reopened Friday afternoon after a crash involving an overturned big-rig forced the closure of the roadway for more than three hours.The Cal Fire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit said shortly before 1 p.m. the crash took place on the highway near Spanishtown, located east of Half Moon Bay.Photos posted by firefighters showed the big-rig on its side and striking the front of a pickup truck. Firefighters said minor injuries were reported.The crash led to the shutdown of Highway 92, one of the few roads connecting the San Mateo County coast to the rest of the Peninsula, between Main Street in Half Moon Bay and Skyline Boulevard.Around 3:30 p.m., authorities said all lanes of the highway were open once again, with some residual delays reported.Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

Mountain View shooting leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

The Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality issued an advisory for Southcentral Alaska, Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, as well as Central and Eastern portions of the Interior that began Friday night and extends until Monday at 2 p.m. Alaska abortion access unchanged, for now, after Roe...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy