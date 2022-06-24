ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Center, CA

One person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Desert Center (Desert Center, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gKmMuPV00
One person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Desert Center (Desert Center, CA)Nationwide Report

One person received injuries after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in Desert Center. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 62 and Highway 177 [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle The post 5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash

One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening. The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m. Indio police said that multiple people were trapped inside their vehicle when officers arrived on scene. 2 others were taken to the hospital with major injuries, and another 2 The post One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert

Highway 74 was closed in both directions for several hours after a major injury crash near Vista Point. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said the crash was between a semi-truck and a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Desert The post Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker found dead after becoming separated from their spouse on Indio trail

A hiker was found dead along an Indio trail after becoming separated from their spouse Wednesday afternoon. A couple in their mid-70s went out on a hike at the Badlands Trail located near Avenue 42 and Golf Center Parkway. The couple was staying at a time-share resort located near the trail, according to Ben Guitron The post Hiker found dead after becoming separated from their spouse on Indio trail appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Desert Center, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Salton Sea Road Rage Suspect Arrested

SALTON CITY (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly. assaulting another motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident. Alberto Pedraza Cortez of Salton City was arrested Thursday morning on. suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm,. according to the...
SALTON CITY, CA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Collision#Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio teen pleads guilty to carrying loaded firearm

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty today to a felony after being arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a firearm and shooting it in a negligent manner. Eddie Amezquita was charged with felony counts for discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, possessing an undetectable firearm and illegally carrying a loaded firearm. He pleaded guilty to the The post Indio teen pleads guilty to carrying loaded firearm appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Suspects Behind Bars in Multiple Shootings

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two men and a juvenile were behind bars today for. their alleged involvement in a shooting where a residence and multiple vehicles. Caillou Marcus Renteria, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested. Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in the shooting the evening of May 31...
COACHELLA, CA
kyma.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market comes to Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - This Grocery Outlet has been in the works for over a year for husband and wife, the store's independent operators, Marco Serrano and Jessica Martinez. Serrano says it feels unreal. "Is this really happening? Today there was people making a line at 5:00 am," says Serrano.
BRAWLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
knewsradio.com

Two More Local Gang Bangers Arrested

Isaac Martinez (L), and Eddied Amezquita (R) of Indio. Two local gang members arrested Thurs June 9th 2022. No shortage of business for the Violent Crime Gang Task Force in the desert. Thursday afternoon June 9th, officers arrested 2 documented criminal street gang members, with one of them linked to...
INDIO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy