Serious Crash On New Jersey Turnpike In Chesterfield Township Under Investigation

Serious Crash Under Investigation in Burlington County

June 18, 2022

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez from the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.News that an accident was reported at 3:33 a.m. north bound in the inner roadway at Mile Post 56.8

The preliminary investigation indicates that a tractor trailer traveling north struck a disabled Ford Ecosport in the right lane, which was unoccupied and disabled from a previous accident. The tractor-trailer then went off the road to the right, struck the guardrail and entered the outer roadway, where it struck a pedestrian standing in the left shoulder and became engulfed.

The pedestrian, William Beczo, 47, of Bensalem, PA sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The accident remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

June 17, 2022

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–At 3:40 a.m. June 17, 2022, the Bordentown Township Fire Department and Robbinsville Township Fire Departments were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the New Jersey Turnpike. The accident was reported north of Exit 7 near the Burlington – Mercer County Line. Responding units were advised that this fire was involving a serious accident and additional EMS units were added to the call. First arriving units reported an accident and a well involved truck fire.

Unofficially, from photos of the scene, the crash scene appears to be about 1/4 mile long. It is unclear exactly what happened, but it appears that there was a serious collision between a truck and a couple of smaller vehicles. After the initial collision with smaller vehicles, it appeared that the truck crashed through the guardrail between the inner and outer lanes and came to rest, stopping about 1,000 feet later and was completely consumed in fire. The truck appeared to be carrying utility poles and the utility poles were smoldering most of the day until the truck was towed away.

* Update: New Jersey State Police indicate a pedestrian, William Beczo, 47, of Bensalem, PA sustained fatal injuries. (See update above) — From other reports it was believed that Beczo stopped to help at the accident and then was killed as the tractor-trailer went though the guardrail he was standing on the other side of. MidJersey.News has reached out for a clarification of why the pedestrian was there. *

A completely burned truck that was involved in a serious crash on the NJ Turnpike just north of Bordentown NJ Exit 7 Dennis Symons

Serious Crash North Bound June 17, 2022, Bordentown, NJ - Chesterfield Township Exit 7 and 7A