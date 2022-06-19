ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Serious Crash On New Jersey Turnpike In Chesterfield Township Under Investigation

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 4 days ago

Serious Crash Under Investigation in Burlington County

June 18, 2022

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez from the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.News that an accident was reported at 3:33 a.m. north bound in the inner roadway at Mile Post 56.8

The preliminary investigation indicates that a tractor trailer traveling north struck a disabled Ford Ecosport in the right lane, which was unoccupied and disabled from a previous accident. The tractor-trailer then went off the road to the right, struck the guardrail and entered the outer roadway, where it struck a pedestrian standing in the left shoulder and became engulfed.

The pedestrian, William Beczo, 47, of Bensalem, PA sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The accident remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

June 17, 2022

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–At 3:40 a.m. June 17, 2022, the Bordentown Township Fire Department and Robbinsville Township Fire Departments were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the New Jersey Turnpike. The accident was reported north of Exit 7 near the Burlington – Mercer County Line. Responding units were advised that this fire was involving a serious accident and additional EMS units were added to the call. First arriving units reported an accident and a well involved truck fire.

Unofficially, from photos of the scene, the crash scene appears to be about 1/4 mile long. It is unclear exactly what happened, but it appears that there was a serious collision between a truck and a couple of smaller vehicles. After the initial collision with smaller vehicles, it appeared that the truck crashed through the guardrail between the inner and outer lanes and came to rest, stopping about 1,000 feet later and was completely consumed in fire. The truck appeared to be carrying utility poles and the utility poles were smoldering most of the day until the truck was towed away.

* Update: New Jersey State Police indicate a pedestrian, William Beczo, 47, of Bensalem, PA sustained fatal injuries. (See update above) — From other reports it was believed that Beczo stopped to help at the accident and then was killed as the tractor-trailer went though the guardrail he was standing on the other side of. MidJersey.News has reached out for a clarification of why the pedestrian was there. *

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)--At 3:40 a.m. June 17, 2022, the Bordentown Township Fire Department and Robbinsville Township Fire Departments were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the New Jersey Turnpike. The accident was reported north of Exit 7 near the Burlington - Mercer County Line. Responding units were advised that this fire was involving a serious accident and additional EMS units were added to the call. First arriving units reported an accident and a well involved truck fire.

Unofficially, from photos of the scene, the crash scene appears to be about 1/4 mile long. It is unclear exactly what happened, but it appears that there was a serious collision between a truck and a couple of smaller vehicles. After the initial collision with smaller vehicles, it appeared that the truck crashed through the guardrail between the inner and outer lanes and came to rest, stopping about 1,000 feet later and was completely consumed in fire. The truck appeared to be carrying utility poles and the utility poles were smoldering most of the day until the truck was towed away.

* Update: New Jersey State Police indicate a pedestrian, William Beczo, 47, of Bensalem, PA sustained fatal injuries. (See update above) — From other reports it was believed that Beczo stopped to help at the accident and then was killed as the tractor-trailer went though the guardrail he was standing on the other side of. MidJersey.News has reached out for a clarification of why the pedestrian was there. *

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8F6U_0gF1GUJw00
A completely burned truck that was involved in a serious crash on the NJ Turnpike just north of Bordentown NJ Exit 7Dennis Symons

Serious Crash North Bound June 17, 2022, Bordentown, NJ - Chesterfield Township Exit 7 and 7A

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted For Eluding Tries To Elude South Jersey Police – Again

A suspect wanted for eluding tried to elude police in Camden County before getting caught in a chase, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:49 p.m. a Gloucester Township police officer assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit was conducting radar enforcement along College Drive when he observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
Chesterfield Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Chesterfield Township, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Driver Was High On Pot In Double Deadly Crash Involving NJDOT Truck

A 30-year-old Toms River woman was high on pot when she caused a four-car crash that left two people dead last March, authorities said. Danielle Bowker was behind the wheel of a 2018 Honda Civic heading westbound on Route 571 when she swerved while negotiating a right-hand curve around 7:15 a.m. March 29 in Manchester, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Arrests made in theft of ‘Angel of Hope’ statue in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON — Two suspects have been identified and charged with the theft of the Angel of Hope statue from its perch between three churches. The heavy bronze statue was cut at the ankles in the early hours of May 7, leaving only its feet on a round base. Police have said that video footage helped them track the statue to a Philadelphia scrapyard and identify the thieves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Ford Ecosport#The New Jersey Turnpike#Ems
fox29.com

Police, fire crews respond to fatal fire in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. - Police say they are investigating a death in Bucks County Wednesday afternoon. The death was reported on the 3300 block of Reading Avenue, in Bensalem, Wednesday, around noon. SkyFOX was live at the scene where a trash can appeared to be burned inside a home's garage. Bensalem...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries on Monday, June 20 in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported. The motorcyclist was on Fayette Street when another Bridgeton resident turned his car from Cottage Avenue onto Fayette in front of the bike around 3:15 p.m., the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 28, killed in Route 130 collision involving a dump truck

A 28-year-old Willingboro man was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on Route 130 in Delran, police said. The accident, which took place northbound on the highway, between Woodview and Creek roads, involved a 2013 Nissan Juke driven the 28-year-old and a 2018 International dump truck driven by a 31-year-old Philadelphia man, according to the Delran Police Department.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ woman charged with killing two while driving high on marijuana

TOMS RIVER — A woman accused of driving while high earlier this year is now charged with the deaths of two men in a four-car accident. Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, did not stay in her lane while taking a right-hand curve, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Officials say her Honda Civic struck a state Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck, causing a cascading crash.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Woman Charged in Connection with Double Fatal Accident in Manchester

A 30-year old Toms River woman was charged in connection with a Manchester accident which left two dead, prosecutor’s said today. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 21, 2022, Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, was charged with two counts of Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a(1); two counts of Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5.3a; two counts of Assault by Auto in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1c(2); and Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, all in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Manchester Township on March 29, 2022, resulting in the deaths of Michael Sadis, 48, of Toms River, and Paul Lamberti, 58, also of Toms River.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey House Fire Displaces Residents

A fire displaced residents of a home in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:47 pm, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to West Evesham Road, in the Glendora Section of Gloucester Township, for a report of a house fire. Police found heavy smoke from the attic...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
662
Followers
863
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy