Stroudsburg, PA

The Greek Festival Returns To Stroudsburg

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vf59B_0g2EIfZz00
Photo provided by Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

By Mike Lynn

The Greek Festival is here! Enjoy an authentic taste of Greece this weekend right here in the Poconos!

This Thursday through Sunday, the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg will be holding its Spring Greek Festival. The Festival is open Thursday from 4 PM to 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM, and concludes on Sunday, running from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Come and enjoy authentic homemade Greek cuisines like mousaka, pastichio, gyros, and more, including traditional Greek pastries & Greek coffee at the Outdoor Bar & Grill. In addition to food, Greek Dance performances are slated for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, starting at 6 PM. Parking and admissions are free. All food orders can be placed at the main registers. To-go orders by phone are also available.

The Festival Chairman, Izzy Skarlis, has been running the Greek Festival for the past 15 years. "Because of covid, we had to scale back for the past two years, limiting our menu and such, due to being short-handed. Now we are growing and focusing on getting back to normal," said Skarlis.

The Holy Cross Greek Festival has been a community tradition for the past three decades. This bi-yearly event typically sees about 10,000 people in the spring and about 6,000 in the fall. Around 60 volunteers, who donate their time throughout the weekend, help ensure operations run smoothly. The Greek Orthodox Church hosts these bi-yearly events to raise funds for itself and to fund its work around the community.

Address: 135 Stokes Avenue, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Phone Number: 570-421-5734

Website: https://www.holycross.pa.goarch.org

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

