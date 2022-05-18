Rep. K.L. Brown Endorses Republican Bill Lester for State House

Bill Lester and Rep K.L. Brown

Jacksonville, AL – Republican Representative K.L. Brown today announced his endorsement of Bill Lester in the Republican primary for State House District 40. Brown has represented District 40 since 2010 and chose not to run for re-election this year.

“I’ve known Bill Lester for over 10 years. Bill is a good Christian man and a committed conservative. Bill will be a strong conservative voice for our area. I know he has the strength to stand up for the Constitution and won’t give in to liberals in Montgomery. That is why I’m endorsing Bill Lester for State House District 40,” announced Brown. “I’m asking the voters of District 40 to join me and vote for Republican Bill Lester on Tuesday,” Brown concluded.

“I’m very excited to receive K.L.’s endorsement,” said Lester. “He has been a strong conservative voice for Calhoun County. He’s done so much for the people of District 40, and I hope to build on the legacy that K.L. will be leaving behind.”

“I’m a Christian conservative. I’m a strong America First candidate. It seems like the Supreme Court may be about to overturn Roe v. Wade. If that happens, I will make sure that Alabama is the most pro-life state in the nation,” stated Lester.

Lester is a longtime resident of Jacksonville. He and his wife, Sharon, have been married for 31 years. They have seven children and two grandchildren. Lester has served over 25 years in student ministry.

Bill received his MPA degree and a doctorate in political science. He was a Civitas Scholar in Washington, D.C. with The Center for Public Justice (Christian organization) and The American Enterprise Institute. As a Fulbright Scholar, Bill was given the opportunity to teach political science from a conservative American perspective to students abroad. He also served on the Alabama State Republican Executive Committee.

Lester currently serves as a professor in Emergency Management and Public Administration at Jacksonville State University. Bill also has a lifetime certificate as a public school teacher.

District 40 now covers a large portion of Calhoun County and Cleburne County.

For more information, visit www.ElectLester.com.

