Allentown, PA

Top 4 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Restaurant Review
 2 days ago

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Parkland Restaurant

This is a pretty simple, casual, and well-designed eatery that serves many American dishes like fried chicken, prime rib, and omelets. This is a quite old restaurant that has extremely tasty Tzatziki sauce that you must eat with fried chicken. Breakfast of this place has a different fan base. You must try this restaurant if you are anywhere near this spot.

3. 7-Eleven

There are three locations of this amazing restaurant in the city. Here, you can get grab-&-go bites, fried chicken, and beverages. Many people say that its fried chicken is way better than KFC.

2. Little Miss Korea

Korean cuisine is as flavorful as American cuisine and comfort food itself. That is why Korean restaurants are on top of most cities and states. And when talking about Korean cuisine, we can’t miss Korean fried chicken, which is famous globally. The menu of the restaurant is quite big as Korean dishes have so many options. This place serves authentic Korean cuisine and Korean fried chicken.

1. A1 Crown Fried Chicken & Grill

This is the best fried chicken restaurant in the city for many reasons, but we will talk about a few. The first one of that it is halal, so pork and only halal meat. Some restaurants are closed in the early morning, while others are closed late at night. But this restaurant is great as it opens at 10 am and shuts down at midnight. Its service is more than any restaurant in this region of Pennsylvania.

