Pottstown, PA

‘Big Difference Between Nostalgia and Progress’ – New Sketches Reveal a Reincarnated Coventry Mall in Pottstown

 2 days ago

An artist's rendering of The Shoppes at Coventry.Image via WFMZ-TV 69 News.

While much of the renovation plans for Coventry Mall in Pottstown remain unclear, new sketches reveal ideas to return the mall to its former glory, writes staff for WFMZ-TV 69 News. 

According to The Mercury archives, the mall was originally called the Norco Mall, which opened in September 1967, and later in 1973 they enclosed the mall with 137,000 square feet of retail space.

There were many attempts to revive the mall, and the current renderings depict that big changes are on the horizon. 

To be renamed The Shoppes at Coventry, the property would undergo a transformation to create outside store entrances like a strip mall. The interior will be closed for redevelopment. 

Anchor stores like Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Boscov’s, and JOANN Fabrics will stay. Work is underway to add new tenants like Big Phil’s restaurant and more. 

“I grew up as a kid running through the mall,” said Phil, owner of Big Phil’s. “There’s a big difference between nostalgia and progress, and I think that now, finally, we’re seeing some real progress.” 

He said he is looking forward to the future of the mall and community. 

Read more about Coventry Mall development in Pottstown at WFMZ-TV 69 News.

MONTCO.Today

CEO of Willow Grove and Plymouth Meeting Malls’ PREIT Talks Evolution of Malls in 21st Century

Joseph Coradino, a Temple University trustee, is the Chairman and CEO of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. After two years of limited social interaction and several months of closed doors, PREIT, owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, is seeing record high portfolio-wide sales of $618 per square foot, writes Al Urbanski for the Chain Store Age.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township shopping center anchored by Giant grocery store gets new name, renovations

A Bethlehem Township shopping center that is in the middle of booming residential development is getting a new name and new tenants. The Shops at Bethlehem at 2920 Easton Ave. is the new name for the old Easton Commons. Anchor tenant Giant Foods has renewed its lease and renovated the interior of the store, according to NAI Summit, which handles leasing at the 166,000-square-foot shopping center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Clydesdales made an appearance in Conshohocken

Budweiser’s Clydesdales made an appearance in Conshohocken today. The horses were unloaded and organized on East 2nd Avenue and then received a police motorcycle escort (courtesy of the Plymouth Township Highway Patrol Unit) around the block. They then stopped for photographs in front of Flanigan’s Boathouse and the Great American Pub.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
#Strip Mall#The Mall#Nostalgia#Wfmz Tv#Mercury#The Shoppes At Coventry#Big Phil
WGAL

Black bear spotted wandering in West Hempfield and East Hempfield townships

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple black bear sightings in Lancaster County, including at a busy shopping center, over the past several days. UPDATE: Game Commission officers have placed a trap for the bear between Centerville Road and the Hempfield Green Development, which is west of Centerville, according to a post on the West Hempfield Township Police Department Facebook page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
