‘Big Difference Between Nostalgia and Progress’ – New Sketches Reveal a Reincarnated Coventry Mall in Pottstown

An artist's rendering of The Shoppes at Coventry. Image via WFMZ-TV 69 News.

While much of the renovation plans for Coventry Mall in Pottstown remain unclear, new sketches reveal ideas to return the mall to its former glory, writes staff for WFMZ-TV 69 News.

According to The Mercury archives, the mall was originally called the Norco Mall, which opened in September 1967, and later in 1973 they enclosed the mall with 137,000 square feet of retail space.

There were many attempts to revive the mall, and the current renderings depict that big changes are on the horizon.

To be renamed The Shoppes at Coventry, the property would undergo a transformation to create outside store entrances like a strip mall. The interior will be closed for redevelopment.

Anchor stores like Kohl’s , Dick’s Sporting Goods, Boscov’s, and JOANN Fabrics will stay. Work is underway to add new tenants like Big Phil’s restaurant and more.

“I grew up as a kid running through the mall,” said Phil, owner of Big Phil’s. “There’s a big difference between nostalgia and progress, and I think that now, finally, we’re seeing some real progress.”

He said he is looking forward to the future of the mall and community.