She's Inviting Her Boyfriend To Her College Graduation As Just Her Friend Since Her Parents Are Super Strict

A 21-year-old woman is going to be graduating from college soon, and it's a really big deal in her family, as she is the first person to graduate from college.

Her mom and dad are coming to her graduation, and her boyfriend is too, though she can't exactly tell her parents that she's dating him.

Her mom and dad are super strict, and they always told her she was not allowed to start dating guys until she turned 18.

Well, once she did celebrate her 18th birthday, her parents pushed the acceptable dating age for her back to 21-years-old.

She is currently 21, and when her most recent birthday arrived, her parents changed their minds again and said that she actually could start dating as soon as she was paying her own way and living in her own place.

After graduation, she is going to be obtaining a certification in teaching which will mean she can't work for a whole semester and will be living at home with her mom and dad for the foreseeable future.

Unbeknownst to her mom and dad, she does have a boyfriend, despite their rules and regulations around her dating life.

She's been dating since she turned 18, but then she took a break because she was sick of how terrible guys her age were.

Her current boyfriend is someone she's been crushing on for years, and now they're pretty much in love.

A few months ago they began dating after her boyfriend said that he was in love with her, and he would like to be in a serious relationship with her.

"He has supported me in my last year of studies and says he will continue to support me post-grad studies as well, so it felt right to invite him to my spring ceremony (my school only does grad ceremonies in the spring and I finish this fall)," she explained.

"The problem is that he won’t be going as my boyfriend, but as a “friend”, because if my parents were to find out, they’d place an ultimatum, saying it’s either school or him."

"I think that’s absurd, I can manage work, school, and relationships, I know myself well. My parents know I date behind their backs, but don’t want me to tell them directly."

She really isn't interested in keeping the truth from her parents since they think it's so very important to be honest and trust one another, though she knows if she tells them about her boyfriend it will get ugly.

Her boyfriend is upset to have to be kept a secret, yet he is sympathetic towards her reasoning behind it all. His parents are also aware of what's going on, and they have tried to be supportive of her.

Her boyfriend is positive that her parents will like him, especially since he wants to be able to spend the rest of his life with her and eventually propose.

So in the meantime, her plan is to let her boyfriend and her parents spend time together under the guise of her boyfriend simply being her friend, with the hopes that her mom and dad will think he's a nice guy.

"Is this a good plan?" she wondered. "Is there something else we can do to lessen potential conflicts?"

She does admit that her mom and dad have gotten less strict as she's grown up, but she isn't convinced they're in a place in their lives where they will be ok with her having a serious boyfriend.

