He Wants To Ask His Girlfriend To Stop Wearing Stilettos Since He Doesn't Like That She's So Much Taller Than Him

A guy originally was introduced to his girlfriend through one of their mutual friends several years ago, and he instantly hit it off with his girlfriend at that first introduction.

He has been seeing his girlfriend since the day he met her, and he feels that their relationship is really serious at this point.

One thing that really bothers him about his girlfriend though is her height. He's 5'5" and she's around 5'7" or 5'8" but she hasn't ever talked about being taller than he is.

Their difference in height comes into play when he needs her assistance reaching anything up on a high shelf, or if their friends try to tease them about it.

His girlfriend is clearly unbothered by this, as she routinely wears heels that add 2 or 3 inches to her height when they go out.

Not too long ago, his girlfriend fell in love with some stilettos that are 5 inches tall, and he thought it would be nice to buy them for her as a birthday surprise.

His girlfriend was thrilled with his gift, and he was feeling pleased that he could do something to bring her so much happiness.

Back when he bought these stilettos for his girlfriend, it never crossed his mind that she would be so much taller than him while wearing them, and he also didn't consider that she might like them more than the heels she normally wears.

Well, his girlfriend has been leaving the house more and more in these stilettos instead of her other, shorter pairs of heels, and he began to notice 2 things that really did bother him.

"I looked at how we looked in a mirror and was shocked...to see the overwhelming height difference between us (the stilettos, in theory, would make her 7 inches taller than me, but somehow the height difference seemed even more)," he explained.

He also began to see that while out with his girlfriend, people were beginning to stare at their differences in height.

This has continued to not bother his girlfriend, but it's increasingly upsetting him.

"We both are incredibly in love with each other, but I just can't help thinking about the weird looks we get in public," he said.

He prefers when his girlfriend wears her other pairs of heels, as it only makes her a bit taller than he is instead of obviously taller than he is.

He admits he should not be so concerned about what strangers think of him and his girlfriend, but he can't help but be upset.

He's thinking it's probably time to ask his girlfriend to no longer wear her favorite stilettos out in public.

Do you think that's an acceptable thing for him to do, or should he work on figuring out how to let the opinions of strangers stop bothering him?

