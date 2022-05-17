ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He Wants To Ask His Girlfriend To Stop Wearing Stilettos Since He Doesn't Like That She's So Much Taller Than Him

Chip Chick
 2 days ago

A guy originally was introduced to his girlfriend through one of their mutual friends several years ago, and he instantly hit it off with his girlfriend at that first introduction.

He has been seeing his girlfriend since the day he met her, and he feels that their relationship is really serious at this point.

One thing that really bothers him about his girlfriend though is her height. He's 5'5" and she's around 5'7" or 5'8" but she hasn't ever talked about being taller than he is.

Their difference in height comes into play when he needs her assistance reaching anything up on a high shelf, or if their friends try to tease them about it.

His girlfriend is clearly unbothered by this, as she routinely wears heels that add 2 or 3 inches to her height when they go out.

Not too long ago, his girlfriend fell in love with some stilettos that are 5 inches tall, and he thought it would be nice to buy them for her as a birthday surprise.

His girlfriend was thrilled with his gift, and he was feeling pleased that he could do something to bring her so much happiness.

Back when he bought these stilettos for his girlfriend, it never crossed his mind that she would be so much taller than him while wearing them, and he also didn't consider that she might like them more than the heels she normally wears.

Well, his girlfriend has been leaving the house more and more in these stilettos instead of her other, shorter pairs of heels, and he began to notice 2 things that really did bother him.

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"I looked at how we looked in a mirror and was shocked...to see the overwhelming height difference between us (the stilettos, in theory, would make her 7 inches taller than me, but somehow the height difference seemed even more)," he explained.

He also began to see that while out with his girlfriend, people were beginning to stare at their differences in height.

This has continued to not bother his girlfriend, but it's increasingly upsetting him.

"We both are incredibly in love with each other, but I just can't help thinking about the weird looks we get in public," he said.

He prefers when his girlfriend wears her other pairs of heels, as it only makes her a bit taller than he is instead of obviously taller than he is.

He admits he should not be so concerned about what strangers think of him and his girlfriend, but he can't help but be upset.

He's thinking it's probably time to ask his girlfriend to no longer wear her favorite stilettos out in public.

Do you think that's an acceptable thing for him to do, or should he work on figuring out how to let the opinions of strangers stop bothering him?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Her Parents Banned Her From Going To Prom As Punishment, But After They Took That Back, She's Still Not Going Just To Be Spiteful

His Ex-Girlfriend Never Came To Pick Up Her Cosplay Stuff After They Broke Up, So He Sold Everything Or Threw It Out And She Was Furious

white deion
2d ago

funny how it's the taller women who don't care about height. show me a girl who is 5'2 or shorter and it's pretty much a guarantee her partner is over 6'

26
MS WILDCAT 5660
2d ago

She was taller than you when you first started dating what's wrong now maybe someone commented about it and now you feel less than a man because she's taller ever heard of opposites attract don't sweat it and keep pushing with the relationship I guarantee you will regret it if you lose her over something so trivial.

30
Papa Antonio
1d ago

People may be looking at how stunning your girlfriend is and what a lucky guy you are. With the shoes her height gets you two more attention which she may like and you should just be so proud to be with her.

11
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

She's Not Buying Her Niece A Prom Dress So Her Niece's Mom Is Mad At Her

A 28-year-old woman is an aunt to a couple of nieces, and two of her nieces are old enough to be going to prom soon. Everything in her family right now is a bit crazy, as the proms that the girls are going to are happening within a few weeks of two weddings and two birthday parties, so there's a lot of running around she's going to have to do. Anyway, one of her nieces named Maya is pretty much the same size as her, so she has always let Maya borrow her clothes since they all fit her...
LIFESTYLE
Chip Chick

She's Been Dating Her Boyfriend For 3 Years And Still Has Not Met Any Of His Family Members Or Friends

A 21-year-old woman has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for the last 3 years, but she still has not met any of his family members or friends. 4 months into dating her boyfriend, she did introduce him to her friends, so she thinks that this inequality in their relationship comes down to him potentially wanting to keep her some kind of a secret from his loved ones. "Like, he says he's very private and that's why we have nothing on social media together (which is fine, I get that), and his family is quite complicated but surely even if you have a rocky relationship with your family you'd want your long-term partner to meet your friends?" she wondered...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Chip Chick

This 18-Year-Old Is Pregnant With Her Best Friend's Baby And She Has No Idea What To Do Now

An 18-year-old girl dated her 19-year-old best friend for about a year before they broke up not that long ago. They split from one another not due to any major issues and they decided it was best for them to continue to be best friends, which is what they were before things turned romantic. Surprisingly, it's been somewhat seamless for them to transition back to being best friends, but that's all about to change. A couple of days ago, she just learned that she's pregnant with her best friend's baby. Although she was taking steps to prevent this from happening, she realises where she slipped up...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

