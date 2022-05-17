Okaloosa County Schools Launch Silent Alarm System Screenshot

The Okaloosa County School District has launched a silent panic alarm system app that is shared automatically with app users and law enforcement during a critical incident such as an active shooter.

The SaferWatch app allows users to send texts, photos, audio, or video in real-time, allowing for a quicker more cohesive coordinated response time by first responders committed to saving lives.



The system is connected to Florida legislation prompted by the 2018 attack that killed 17 and injured 17 others at Majory Stoneman Douglass H.S. in Parkland. The legislation is named "Alyssa's Law", after victim Alyssa Adelhoff.

Former OCSO Sheriff Larry Ashley was a part of the statewide Commission appointed by the Governor to look at ways to enhance school safety deficiencies exposed by the incident.



For more information, head to: saferwatchapp.com