ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa County Schools Launch Silent Alarm System

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHPZ8_0fgiQ3bw00
Okaloosa County Schools Launch Silent Alarm SystemScreenshot

The Okaloosa County School District has launched a silent panic alarm system app that is shared automatically with app users and law enforcement during a critical incident such as an active shooter.

Florida Father Stabs Daughter During Fight
The SaferWatch app allows users to send texts, photos, audio, or video in real-time, allowing for a quicker more cohesive coordinated response time by first responders committed to saving lives.


The system is connected to Florida legislation prompted by the 2018 attack that killed 17 and injured 17 others at Majory Stoneman Douglass H.S. in Parkland. The legislation is named "Alyssa's Law", after victim Alyssa Adelhoff.

Florida Toddler Dies of Neglect-Parents Arrested
Former OCSO Sheriff Larry Ashley was a part of the statewide Commission appointed by the Governor to look at ways to enhance school safety deficiencies exposed by the incident.

For more information, head to: saferwatchapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
134K+
Followers
5K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy