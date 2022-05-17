Tainted candy sold in Indiana SCDN Graphics Department

Indiana State News

The FDA is warning consumers about contaminated candy sold in Indiana. The agency announced that candy maker Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several types of Skittles, Starburst, & Lifesavers gummy candies because of the possibility of contamination with thin strips of metal.

Indiana Man Sentenced After Wife’s Head Found in Cellar

According to the company, very thin metal strands may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. Several consumers alerted the company to the problem, but so far no injuries have been reported.

According to Mars Wrigley, "Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies."

Indiana Police Officer Suspended Amid Battery Charges

Affected products include:

STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz

LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz

LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz

LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz