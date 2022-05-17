ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Tainted Candy Sold in Indiana

 2 days ago

Tainted candy sold in Indiana

Indiana State News

The FDA is warning consumers about contaminated candy sold in Indiana. The agency announced that candy maker Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several types of Skittles, Starburst, & Lifesavers gummy candies because of the possibility of contamination with thin strips of metal.

According to the company, very thin metal strands may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. Several consumers alerted the company to the problem, but so far no injuries have been reported.

According to Mars Wrigley, "Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies."

Affected products include:

STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz

LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz

LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz

LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us

