Sheree Whitfield Wants Phaedra Parks Back on 'RHOA': 'It's for the Betterment of the Show'

 3 days ago

Sheree Whitfield

Kandi Burruss has said many times over that she would walk away from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" if Phaedra Parks were to ever return to the show.

Phaedra was fired from the show after she spread rumors, claiming that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, wanted to lure Porsha Williams down to their "sex dungeon" with the intention of drugging her and having relations with her.

During a recent episode of "Reality with the King," host Carlos King asked Sheree about her thoughts on the matter.

"Let me ask you this. I'm curious and it's funny because it just came to my head. Let's just say what it is because she went on record saying this. Kandi said that she doesn't want Phaedra on the show while she's on because of what happened season nine. And that if Bravo wants Phaedra on, then that's fine. She'll bow out gracefully," he asked her.

He continued, "You've been on the show with people you don't get along with, people where you guys both threw shade and all this other stuff. Now, granted what Phaedra did allegedly is obviously worse than anything you guys have experienced. But with that being said, do you think it's fair that one person may have that much control on someone coming back on the show?"

Sheree answered honestly: "No, I don't. And I actually invited Phaedra to the fashion show, too. And one of the things she said, she's like, 'Well, is Kandi going to be there?'"

She continued, "My thing is, like you said, I've been on this show many times, many years, with people I did not get along with. I have been in situations that I was uncomfortable with. I have talked about heavy things that I have going on in my life. We are here to do a reality show. And as much as I love Kandi, I feel like at the end of the day, they should or she should understand that this is for the show. We can't be, 'Oh, I don't want to talk about that. It's not cool. So we can't do it.' It's for the betterment of the show."

Porsha did not tell her castmates who she heard the rumor from, until the four-part reunion, that Phaedra was the one behind the accusation. Kandi was upset because the story could have completely ruined her career. She has still not forgiven Phaedra.

Sheree thinks it's time for Kandi to move on: "We all have been in uncomfortable and talked about sh*t that we don't want to talk about."

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

