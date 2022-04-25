ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]

