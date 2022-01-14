ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry's next appearance confirmed - Duke to discuss cause close to him and Meghan

On February 3, the Duke of Sussex, 37, will be taking part in a virtual event with BetterUp, a mental health startup founded in 2013. The San Francisco-based startup offers professional and personal coaching through its mobile app to help people live “more meaningful, vibrant lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion”.

Prince Harry was hired by the body last year, and works as a “chief impact officer”. For February’s event, Harry will join forces with BetterUp's cofounder and CEO Alexi Robichaux and the pair will discuss their "bold commitment" to the company's Inner Work initiative.

While the full agenda of the day has yet to be released, the virtual event is expected to involve a host of guest speakers. These include Jacinta Jimenez, BetterUp's VP of Coach Innovation and a trained psychologist, and Mercedes Valencia, a self-love expert.

Comments / 22

Kate Parrish
6d ago

Surely it won’t just be ‘Harry’s appearance’. Meghan keeps him on a pretty short leash. She certainly would never allow him to actually speak without her there, adding her ‘clarifying, helpful input’. 🙄

Reply(2)
51
morning dove
6d ago

Do you know taking someone who is not educated in the mental health field and you put them in to a group of people it’s not a wise choice nor is it very becoming of someone who has mental illness himself that would be like putting Megan Markel as president who has no experience in the constitution or being a lawyer or military or any of that it’s all for show and it is delusional that someone would even allow him it make the world sicker then we thought!!🤮🤮🌪🌪

Reply(1)
32
Barbara Lynn
6d ago

just because harry suffers from depression does not make him qualified to speak on these subjects. mental health should be presented by degreed individuals not wannabes. what kknd of a company is this?

Reply(1)
28
Comments / 0

Community Policy