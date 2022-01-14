Prince Harry's next appearance confirmed - Duke to discuss cause close to him and Meghan

On February 3, the Duke of Sussex, 37, will be taking part in a virtual event with BetterUp, a mental health startup founded in 2013. The San Francisco-based startup offers professional and personal coaching through its mobile app to help people live “more meaningful, vibrant lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion”.

(GETTY IMAGES)

Prince Harry was hired by the body last year, and works as a “chief impact officer”. For February’s event, Harry will join forces with BetterUp's cofounder and CEO Alexi Robichaux and the pair will discuss their "bold commitment" to the company's Inner Work initiative.

While the full agenda of the day has yet to be released, the virtual event is expected to involve a host of guest speakers. These include Jacinta Jimenez, BetterUp's VP of Coach Innovation and a trained psychologist, and Mercedes Valencia, a self-love expert.