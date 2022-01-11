ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, GA

House-hunt Manchester: What’s on the market

Manchester News Flash
Manchester News Flash
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, GA) Looking for a house in Manchester? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Manchester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP6VV_0dihNHPv00

164 Mccrary Road, Molena, 30258

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This beautiful, completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on 2 acres gives the perfect cozy, farmhouse feel that you do not want to miss out on! From the time you walk in the front door you will notice the fresh paint throughout with the new flooring. Once in the kitchen, the new cabinets with granite countertops and the stainless steel appliances will grab your eye! The amazing bath renovation with the soaking tub in one, is the perfect fit for a relaxing bath! Also, this home offers a new roof, new windows, new gutters, new pex plumbing throughout, new hot water heater, new blown in attic insulation, new HVAC and duct work, and a new whole house filtration system! And don't forget the basement space for extra storage. With all of this and located in a 100% USDA eligible area, this home will go quick so give The Charles Davis Team a call today to get more information and schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Charles R. Davis, Keller Williams Rlty Atl. Part at 770-252-2266

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-10001617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDlZS_0dihNHPv00

30 River Road, Warm Springs, 31830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $91,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 2001

INVESTOR SPECIAL!! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located within walking distance of historic downtown Warm Springs. Home has already had some repairs made, like all new interior/exterior doors, new toilets, new vanities in baths, windows, lights and both side porch and back deck have been rebuilt. Items still needing TLC are paint and flooring among others. Home is wheelchair accessible with a ramp at the front porch and 36 inch doors located throughout. Property sold as is.

For open house information, contact Logan Cook, Keller Williams Rlty Atl Part at 770-692-0888

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9078764)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTdcP_0dihNHPv00

1458 Hwy 3, Hampton, 30258

4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,179 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Great potential in this property. It could potentially be turned into two separate living spaces. Home has two kitchens, so perfect for an in law suite. This home does need some work but has great bones.

For open house information, contact Angi M. Pilkenton, McLeRoy Realty Associates,Inc. at 770-567-3030

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20009515)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqHVw_0dihNHPv00

40 Green Street, Warm Springs, 31830

2 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in None

HOME IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF HISTORIC DOWNTOWN WARM SPRINGS - Main floor of home offers open kitchen/breakfast/den area, separate living room, 2BR, 1.5BA and separate laundry room. Country kitchen includes wall oven, stove top, dishwasher and refrigerator and an abundance of cabinets. Main floor has window unit air conditioning and gas space heaters as heat source. Upper floor offers an oversized bonus room that would be perfect for 3rd bedroom, home office, play room and also includes another full bath (no heating & air on upper floor). Main floor is 1230 sqft with gas space heater & window unit air, and upper floor is approx 550 sqft with no heat & air. .Exterior of home has vinyl siding, large country front porch and outbuilding. Property consists of 2 lots totaling .8 acres with city water & sewer. This property has so many possibilities, and gives opportunity for someone to affordably buy in the quaint small town of historic Warm Springs. Seller is selling property "as is".

For open house information, contact Monica Evans, Evans Realty at 706-846-2000

Copyright © 2022 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-189181)

