These houses are for sale in Alva

(ALVA, OK) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Alva area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Alva-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1926 Maple, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,759 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home features3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, eat-in kitchen,& 1759 SqftÂ±. There is also a bonus room with a separate entrance, it would make a great family room or office! There is an attached workshop/craft room as well. The home has updated windows, metal roof, & CH/A.

814 Kraft Drive, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,830 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Located in a secluded area. Original part of the home has been remodeled. Bonus room can be a 4th bedroom/game room/office. Newly constructed living room and bathroom close to completion. Extra 1 car garage or covered outdoor living space close to completion.

507 Meno, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 851 Square Feet | Built in 1968

507 Meno, Alva, OK 73717 Woods County - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home has 851 sqft m/l, built 1968, ch/a, one car attached garage, fenced backyard. Would make a great starter or retirement home. Could also be a potential investment property or university student rental. Approximate utility average information based on past usage and company's records: Electric: $75 Gas: High $75 Low: $45.

526 Noble, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 3 Baths | $223,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,799 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome home to 526 Noble Street, Alva, OK.... Have you dreamed of owning a craftsman style home loaded with charm and elegance? Here is your opportunity. This grand beauty is located on a corner lot with a beautifully landscaped lawn. The quaint walkway, with well groomed hedges, welcomes you to the covered front porch. Such an inviting place to greet family and guests or capture a quiet moment for yourself. As you walk through the front door, you are welcomed with a cool color palette of grey and white with wooden floors. Antique lighting fixtures add to the charm of this lovely home. It's the perfect canvas for your furnishings, accent colors and personal touches. Beautiful windows, with white wooden shutters, allow you to control the wonderful natural light that fills the room. Your eye will quickly discover the stairwell and scrolling banister that will lead you to the upstairs level. Just beyond the living room is a spacious dining room with seamless transition to the kitchen. A wonderful flow throughout this main floor allows for hosting a family holiday dinner or a large group of friends for a game night. The kitchen provides vast amounts of storage and a wonderful work triangle. Plenty of cabinet space for food preparation and service. The stainless steel appliances stay with the home and are only 3 years old. The stove is electric, but the gas connection is readily available, if desired. An informal breakfast area provides an additional space for casual dining or could be transitioned into additional kitchen space. A half bath is situated in the hallway for easy accesses for your friends and family. A trip up the stairwell will guide you to the master suite area. A spacious master bedroom has three closets allowing for ample storage for your clothing items. The cool color pallet provides for a peaceful and relaxing environment. The master bathroom is simply beautiful. Ornate wooden trim, raised wash basins, spacious countertops, beautiful wallpaper and tile work set the tone for this one-of-a-kind bathroom. The upper level also provides a second bedroom, which would serve nicely as an office, nursery, guest bedroom or workout area. Transition it to meet the needs of your family. Let's now move to the finished basement area. The third bedroom is located in the basement with an attached bathroom. Wonderful for your teenagers, college student or use as a guest suite. So many options with this space. Built in 1930, the character in this home is showcased in the finished basement with a prohibition bar! History preserved in this very home. The storage spaces in this finished basement area are a plus. The easy access to the HVAC unit and hot water tank are also a bonus. The large utility room is wonderful and commands it own designated room. This home features 1,799Â± SqFt of living space as well. Taking a stroll around the grounds of this home will provide you with multiple entertaining areas, raised and ground level. The options are simply endless. An established concrete driveway provides two points of entry and exit to the space. The detached two car garage, has an extra special treat for you! This home offers a carriage house complete with its own exterior entrance, spacious bathroom, an entertaining space like none other and 630Â± SqFt of space. You want a mancave or guest quarters, this is it! It's a spectacular space for entertaining. Or, perhaps you'd like to offer an Air BNB, this would serve you well. You must take a look for yourself! The amenities of this amazing listing are endless.

