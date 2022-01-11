ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairfield

(Fairfield, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

125 Pr 943, Fairfield, 75840

4 Beds 5 Baths | $749,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,937 Square Feet | Built in 1984

You don't want to miss the opportunity to get this beautiful Modern Farmhouse home nestled on 15 acres with so many incredibly unique features. This charming country home comes with 2 master bedrooms and a kitchen just made for gatherings and memories. The downstairs flooring has been mainly updated with a lovely Cherry Red Corsicana Brick rich in local history. The wood beams along the dining room ceiling and fireplace come from an old local barn. The property also features a multi use carriage house, oversized garage with workbench, 2 sheds, a tack room, carport and your own private tank pond on the backside of the pasture. This is country living at it finest and just minutes away from town. Don't miss out.

156 Fcr 1091, Streetman, 75859

3 Beds 2 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,992 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Family seclusion at its finest!! Just imagine driving through the fields of wildflowers to your beautiful custom build home. This home has been impeccably maintained and made for entertaining! With the open floor plan and the outdoor living area, fully fenced and complete with Bar, TV Hook up and Pool one can only imagine the fun to be had at every family event. Need room for guests and family? with the 1 bed one bath guest home and the 2 year old 3 bed 2 bath handicap accessible mobile home you can absolutely find space for all you need! With a short drive to town you have access to everything you need! Property is located almost exactly half way between Houston and Dallas! Welcome to FREECO!!

150 Fcr 1266, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 3 Baths | $243,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,923 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Super Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a great floor plan with open concept living, dining and kitchen, large fenced yard! Attractive home inside and out is just outside the city limits on a corner lot with huge yard and privacy fence, storage building, patio and plenty of room. Large living area has tray ceiling and open to dining and kitchen. Galley kitchen has a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. Comfortable Master bedroom has large master bath with 2 sinks, large tub and separate shower, large walk in closet. Laundry area is large and has a bath and a half. Pretty, Roomy, Move in Ready, Priced to Sell! This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer's agent should verify.

533 Peachtree Street, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Located in much desired Child's Addition, a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage situated on a nice size corner lot. The home features a spacious master bedroom, kitchen and dining area open to the living area, self contained utility room, large back yard with privacy fence.

