Truth Or Consequences, NM

Take a look at these homes on the market in Truth Or Consequences

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 5 days ago

(Truth Or Consequences, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Truth Or Consequences will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1690 Caballo Road, Truth Or Consequences, 87901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Make this double-wide your next home. It's affordable and comes with the land. There is over 1900 sq. ft. of living space. Some fix-up needed, but well worth the effort to make this affordable property your next home. Take a drive by and see the location. Then call your broker for your showing. Your home is waiting.

2350 Veater Street, Truth Or Consequences, 87901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1984

FARM FOR SALE! This pristine property features 42+/- acres, pre 1905 senior water rights, 1,338+/- feet of river frontage, concrete irrigation ditches, and a 100hp electric pump to irrigate out of the Rio Grande. This versatile farm is fully fenced, has a 36 x 60 pole barn, and horse pens. Call today for details on this rare find! Duplicate listing #2103767

ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

