New River, AZ

New River-curious? These homes are on the market

New River Daily
New River Daily
 5 days ago

(New River, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New River than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

42013 N Congressional Drive, Anthem, 85086

6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,468,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,561 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Breathtaking, panoramic golf course and mountain views! Welcome to this newly updated Rochester floor plan with casita in the exclusive Anthem Country Club. As you walk through the large covered front entry, you will immediately gravitate towards the formal gathering areas to take in the spectacular views of the first fairway of the prestigious Ironwood Golf Course. The backyard is a relaxing oasis while admiring the elevated view, floating in the sparkling pool, or enjoying the gorgeous city lights from the heated spa. The newly modernized gourmet kitchen (10/2021) boasts high-end features perfect for entertaining. The updated cabinetry, expansive granite counters, and state-of-the-art GE Monogram luxury appliances are a chef's dream come true with a gas cooktop, oversized refrigerator, and smart voice activated & app-controlled double ovens with air fry and convection options. This home has 5 generously-sized bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus a guest casita with full bath. Relax in the spa-like master suite with a deep soaking tub, large walk-in shower, coffee center, and his and her walk-in closets. Not to mention the amazing views from the master bedroom and bathroom. Numerous upgrades including new HVAC (9/2021), new interior paint (11-2021), RO, soft water, central vac, crown moldings, window casings and so much more. Close to freeways, shopping, dining options, and all the amenities Anthem has to offer.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Preston, Success Property Brokers at 480-563-9511

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6325325)

27941 N 19Th Dr, Phoenix, 85085

4 Beds 2 Baths | $530,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in None

This open floor plan has a lovely kitchen with a corner pantry that opens to the dining and Great Room. It is perfect for entertaining the whole family.A few incredible features offered for this home include a gas stainless steel range, 3CM granite countertops, dishwasher, smart thermostat, desert front yard landscaping, Eaton Z-Wave Smart Switch, 20 x 20 tile in all wet areas, upgraded carpet with stain guard and more! Images represent the Mockingbird plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Copperhead Sales Office D.R. Horton - Phoenix West

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-35653-3530)

4204 E Desert Sky Court, Cave Creek, 85331

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,177 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Backing onto the NAOS ''Natural Area Open Space'' with amazing views of Black Mountain and no neighbors behind, this home is in the GATED Dove Valley Ranch Community in the highly rated Cave Creek School district. Enjoy this 4 bedroom + loft + a den! Den is on floor level and can easily be converted to another bedroom. Eat in kitchen which has lots of storage, a pantry, stainless steel appliances, and slab granite counter tops. Large loft upstairs with VAULTED ceilings and balcony access with incredible views (You wont believe the view until you go see it in person). Save THOUSANDS on washer/dryer/fridge all to convey! Backyard features a grass area, extended covered patio, plenty of shade, and a garden area. Conveniently located next to golf courses. Shopping/dining minutes away.

For open house information, contact Nikki Bagnato, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6334400)

3045 W Sand Flower Drive, Phoenix, 85086

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Townhouse | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to Tramonto! This was the former model home and has tons of upgrades. Master bedroom, laundry, and garage are all on the lower level. Plenty of storage under the staircase and two feet of extra space on each side of the garage with epoxy flooring. Once upstairs you will find hard wood floors throughout the main living area and a beautiful kitchen with 42'' cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, and tons of natural light. Close access to the I17, with tons of shopping and entertainment.

For open house information, contact Stacey Krolak, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty at 480-585-7070

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6328004)

New River Daily

New River Daily

New River, AZ
ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

