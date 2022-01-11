ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WV

On the hunt for a home in Spencer? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Spencer, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spencer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOt09_0dihJXR900

107 Bartlett Avenue, Spencer, 25276

4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,326 Square Feet | Built in 1953

MLS104232-----107 Bartlett Avenue - Charming 2 story, 4 bedroom home with over 2,300 sq. ft. of living space located in the heart of Spencer. This inviting harm boasts much charm including the traditional floor plan consistent of a spacious (renovated) kitchen with breakfast nook, dining room, family room, finished attic (MAN CAVE), 1 full bath ,1/2 bath with laundry and foyer. Home includes a full basement, ideal for storage, front covered porch with view of Spencer and rear deck for your family get togethers. All city utilities, hardwood floors, beautiful woodwork, high speed internet availability. $139,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzUs7_0dihJXR900

176 Lilac Lane, Mount Zion, 26151

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Come and see this 3 bedroom home in the country with lots of room for gardening. This home has new carpet throughout with a new heating and air conditioning unit. Make lots of meals in the kitchen /dining combined with all newer appliances. There is a back covered deck to have lots of cook outs. Would make an ideal first time home buyer property. Price to sell $79900 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMVXH_0dihJXR900

11859 South Calhoun Hwy., Millstone, 25261

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Convenient Location 00610- This 1,152 square food 3 bedroom 1.5 is located on .4 acres in Millstone, WV. This house offers hardwood floors throughout the living area, kitchen/dining, and bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms and laundry room. This house is heated with forced heat and has central air. It has city water and public sewer. A large front porch and back deck are perfect for those family gatherings and evening sits. The yard area has plenty of room for kids to play, or a garden area and offers a large carport area and a small outbuilding as well. Don't miss your chance to make this house your own. Priced at $112,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHSd8_0dihJXR900

1333 Rocky Branch Rd, Spencer, 25276

4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2007

1333 Rockybranch Road, Walton - Looking for fine country living with seclusion? Check out this tri-level, cape cod style home offering over 3,200 square feet of living space on 40 acres +\-, right along the Pocaaico River but NOT IN THE FLOOD ZONE. This home, built in 2007 atop the hill, consists of 4-5 bedrooms, home office, 2 full kitchens, 3 1/2 baths, mud room, laundry room, wrap-around deck and double carport. Impressive features include oak hardwood floors, custom kitchens (granite, hickory cabinets, island), cathedral ceilings with skylights, possibility of separate living quarters on lower level and main level, master suite on third floor and 3 types of heating systems (electric furnace, outdoor wood furnace, gas space heat). Owner states excellent water well, 4-wheeler paths on property ideal for hunting, outdoor dog kennel that connects to mud room for easy transfer, chicken coop and wood shed. Enjoy the beautiful scenic views from this ridge top home off the wrap around porch! Total seclusion and peace! $399,000

